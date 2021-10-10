5 EPIC moments from Kim Kardashian's Saturday Night Live debut that served more drama than KUWTK

Kim Kardashian made her Saturday Night Live debut and while the reality TV show star may have been name-dropped on the show multiple times before, her own presence turned out to be nothing short of epic. Kim not only delivered a fiery monologue but also participated in hilarious sketches on the show. While many wondered why Kim was chosen as host for the show's latest episode, the SKIMS founder seemed to shut everyone down by pulling off a great act.

During her appearance on SNL, Kim not only looked amazing in a bright pink bodysuit but also did a fine job of showing off her comic talents by roasting her family members in some hilarious burns. The 40-year-old also managed to feature in a star-filled sketch that had special cameos from the likes of John Cena, Chace Crawford, Chris Rock among others.

It seems like the fan verdict for Kim's SNL gig has also been positive and if you've missed out on all the fun that happened during the episode, take a look at the best moments below.

Kim roasts Kanye West in her monologue

Kim managed to take a massive dig at estranged husband Kanye West as she joked about their divorce. While calling him the "best rapper of all time", Kardashian listed out several positives of West, only to end with a dig that said, "When I divorce him you have to know it came down to one thing: his personality."

Kim's dig at sister Kourtney and Travis Barker' PDA

Welcome to The People’s Kourt pic.twitter.com/yaG8is2kIX — Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) October 10, 2021

During a sketch that was titled "The People’s Kourt", Kim not only pulled off a great impression of her sister Kourtney Kardashian but also managed to mock her PDA-filled romance with Blink 182 drummer Travis Barker. In the act, Kim as Kourtney was seen packing on the PDA with Mikey Day, who impersonated Travis Barker. The act also had Pete Davidson and Chloe Fineman make an appearance as Kourtney and Travis‘ BFFs Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox.

Kim & Pete Davidson's kiss

For a hilarious sketch, Kim and SNL cast member Pete Davidson turned into Aladdin and Jasmin where they enjoy a magic carpet ride together. While Kardashian's Jasmin insults Aladdin calling him a "lowly street rat" and a person whose only friend is a monkey, Davidson's Aladin expresses his concerns over "doing sex" with her. The duo also ended up sharing a kiss during this act, leaving fans to go into a frenzy.

Kim's all-star Bachelorette spoof

As Kim turned into a Bachelorette lead for a sketch, she managed to hand out "love tokens" to some famous suitors with John Cena, Blake Griffin, Chace Crawford, Jesse Williams Chris Rock and Tyler Cameron appearing in the act. One of the most epic moments from The Dream Guy sketch though was Kim and Amy Schumer's chemistry.

Kris Jenner suing Kendall and Kylie

In a part of The People's Kourt sketch, Kris Jenner who also made a cameo in the SNL episode was seen suing her youngest daughters, Kendall and Kylie Jenner. The momager lists out her reason for suing her daughters and says Kylie's pregnancy is costing her money whereas Kendall offers "no drama."

What was your favourite moment from Kim's Saturday Night Live debut? Tell us in comments.

