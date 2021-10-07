5 EPIC moments of Kim, Khloe and more from Keeping Up With the Kardashians that make us miss the show

Keeping Up With the Kardashians ran successfully for 20 seasons and concluded on June 20, 2021. The famed reality show giving us a glimpse into the fabulous lives of the Kardashian-Jenner siblings was beyond entertaining and over the years managed to keep us invested in their journeys. From sibling fallouts to new romances and awkward confrontations, the reality show covered every emotion in the most amazing manner.

The reality show first aired its episode on October 14, 2007 and since its beginning, managed to hook the audiences. Featuring Kris Jenner's big fam consisting of her daughters Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner along with their brother Rob Kardashian, the show became a massive hit. Over its 20 seasons, the show managed to give us some truly unforgettable moments and since we bet you're missing the show just like us, let's take a trip down memory lane to see some of the most epic moments.

When Kim's diamond earrings go missing

In all 20 seasons of the show, we bet no one can forget this moment when Kim Kardashian cried her eyes out after losing her diamond earrings in water. The dramatic scene unfolds when her then-boyfriend Kris Humphries throws her into the water during their Bora Bora vacay. Eventually, Kylie ends up finding the "diamond earrings" that Kim can't stop talking about during the whole episode.

Kim and Khloe's nasty fight

It's often that things get rough in the Kardashian household and in one of the most famous fights on the show, Kim and Khloe ended in a physical altercation with the former hitting her sister with her bag. Kim's famed quote during the scene was, " “Don’t be f*****g rude."

Kanye West's big proposal

Sure, Kim and Kanye may be splitting up now but the couple truly made everyone swoon during their moments on the reality show. Who can forget, Kanye's an elaborate proposal for Kim at a San Francisco stadium amid orchestra playing Lana Del Ray's Young And Beautiful.

The impersonation game

In one of the funniest episodes on the reality show, the family members impersonated each other with Khloe imitating Kris, Kendall turning into Kylie, Kourtney became Kim.

Kourtney's comments on Kim's 'ugly crying face'

Kourtney Kardashian is probably one of the sassiest members of the Kardashian clan and she fears none when it comes to speaking her mind. In one of the initial episodes on the reality show, Kourtney went on to laugh at her sister Kim when she was crying and even said during her confessional that Kim has an "ugly crying face."

