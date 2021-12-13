5 facts about Taylor Swift including her relationships, parents' divorce lawsuit and more you didn't know

Taylor Swift is one of the most famous musicians in the world and the singer has made several historic achievements as a female artist. The singer who was born in Pennsylvania, relocated to Nashville, Tennessee, at the age of 14 and began pursuing a career in country music at an early age. Over the years, Swift has become one of the best-selling musicians of all time and we bet there are still interesting facts about her that you don't know.

In terms of making history, Taylor has bagged as many as eight Billboard Hot 100 number-one songs so far, including All Too Well (Taylor's Version) which also became the longest song ever to top the chart. Her other accolades include 11 Grammy Awards and 12 Country Music Association Awards, 25 Billboard Music Awards which also happen to be the most wins for a female artist. Among other interesting facts about Swift, here's a look at details you didn't know about her dating history family and more.

Taylor Swift's family

Taylor Swift's parents, Scott Kingsley Swift and Andrea Gardner got divorced sometime in 2011. Although reports suggest that her parents tried to keep their separation private in order to keep the media away from their lawsuit. Taylor also reportedly wrote songs about their divorce as she poured her emotions into it.

Taylor Swift's relationships

Throughout her career, Swift's relationships have received a lot of media attention. The singer is known to have written songs about her failed relationships and more recently, one of her exes, Jake Gyllenhaal went viral after Swift released a ten-minute song, All Too Well that hinted at their past romance in her re-recorded album. The singer's dating history includes several other famous artists including John Mayer, Tom Hiddleston among others. Currently, though, the singer is known to be in a steady relationship with Joe Alwyn.

Taylor Swift's music idols

While the singer herself may be an idol for several up and coming musicians today, Taylor has previously maintained that she has been highly influenced by artists such as Shania Twain and Britney Spears.

Swift once wrote a book

Among many other facts that people don't know about the singer, one is also that the singer reportedly wrote a 350-page novel when she was merely 12-years-old. The book or the contents of it haven't been published yet.

Taylor Swift's CSI appearance

Probably many may have forgotten but it seems Taylor played a rebellious teen called Haley Jones in an episode of CSI in 2009. The show is known to be one of the singer's most loved TV show.

Did you know these facts about Taylor Swift? Tell us in the comments below.

ALSO READ: Jennifer Lopez, Taylor Swift to Gigi Hadid: When celebs SWORE by Designer of Week: Julien Macdonald