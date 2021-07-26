5 FUN FACTS about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's relationship that Royal family fans should not miss out on

The Prince Harry-Meghan Markle love story is definitely one for the books! A fairytale romance between an American actress and a British prince - need we say anything more? Prince Harry, the rebel-turned-soldier was once considered the world’s most eligible bachelor, and has sparked rumours with many famous women! Meghan Markle, the exceptional Rachel Zane from Suits has always been known for her humanitarian works, supporting feminism, and being quite the role model herself. These two, who absolutely didn’t go to college together (like Will and Kate!), or didn’t have a backstory to fall on, had suddenly crash-landed into each other’s lives so that the world could witness and story of how love always wins over any other emotion.

Despite having been separated from the Royal family, the Meghan-Harry relationship has been going strong, to say the least! The couple welcomed their son, Archie Mountbatten-Windsor, on May 6, 2019, and daughter Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor on June 4, 2020. The family of four live in Montecito, California and the parents are quite busy writing books, taking up meaningful projects for Archwell Productions, and being one of the best Royal couples of the decade! However, there are certain adorable facts that make the Royal couple a match made in heaven, and fans of the Sussexes should not miss out on those:

-- The Prince of Wales had met the love of his life through a blind date! During the duo’s first interview with the BBC following their engagement announcement, Harry had revealed that he was introduced to his future wife by a mutual friend! In another interview with E! News, the Prince shared that he knew she was the one from the “very first time” that the two had met. However, the Duchess, in a BBC interview revealed that she “didn’t know much about him”, but had asked her friend if he was nice!

-- Two dates in, and Harry reportedly had requested Meghan to join him in Botswana. The move definitely paid off, and the two camped together, under the stars! Even the center stone from Meghan’s engagement ring was from Botswana and not from the British royals’ collection of gems.

-- Rumor has it, that Prince Harry had planned the most unexpected proposal for his future wife, Meghan. Harry got down on one knee when the duo was roasting some chicken together, and the rest is history! In an interview with the BBC, Meghan revealed that the entire proposal was “sweet, natural, and very romantic.”

-- Some Royal family fans might disagree on this, but Harry’s grandmother, the Queen, was always fond of his bride, as per ELLE. Her Majesty and Meghan have always shared a beautiful relationship and the Queen was “fully supportive” of Harry's choice!

-- Some Royal family fans had noticed Meghan wearing an “H” shaped ring before their engagement! It is still up for debate as to what exactly did the “H” mean, but if ardent fans are to be believed, it was to pay a tribute to her then-boyfriend Prince Harry!

ALSO READ: Palace sends message to Prince Harry & Meghan Markle with daughter Lili missing from Royal line of succession?