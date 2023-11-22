5 great Netflix comedy specials you can watch if you're sick of Matt Rife's content

Netflix has lots of funny stand-up comedy shows that you can watch whenever you want to have a good laugh. It's a nice break from serious and intense shows. Whether you like jokes from your favorite comedians, discovering new ones, or enjoying performances from the Netflix Is a Joke festival, there's something for everyone.

Watching a comedy show is a fun way to start a conversation or even argue with your roommate about what's funny these days. It's also a good way to relax after watching dark or scary shows . We want to suggest some great comedy specials on Netflix – a variety of options to make you laugh, make you think, and help you spend an hour without staring at your phone.

Here are five fantastic Netflix comedy specials to check out if you're tired of Matt Rife's content.



1. Chris Rock: Selective Outrage (2023)

Chris Rock, a fantastic comedian, recently performed live for the world to see on March 4th at 10 p.m. ET. This event was the first live show to stream on Netflix. His performance, titled "Selective Outrage," is his second stand-up special for Netflix, and it comes five years after his introspective show called "Tamborine." In 2021, he even released an extended and re-edited version of "Tamborine." The show has received a rating of 6.8/10 on IMDb.

2. Sommore: Queen Chandelier (2023)

In the beginning of her new comedy special, Sommore confidently says, "I'm getting back to what I do best – shining." And shine she does in "Queen Chandelier," her sixth special that she produced herself. In this show, Sommore talks about her dislike for freebies, the kind of people she likes to travel with, and why being on a list with Idris Elba and Usher is definitely not a good thing. It's rated 6 out of 10 on IMDb.



3. Bill Burr: Live at Red Rocks (2022)

Bill Burr has released a new comedy show on Netflix called "Live at Red Rocks." It's his sixth one on Netflix, not counting the special he did in 2022 called "Bill Burr Presents: Friends Who Kill." Bill Burr is 54 and from Boston. In his comedy, he doesn't hold back and talks about his own childhood, especially how he wants to avoid making the same mistakes his dad did. People on IMDB gave it a rating of 7.6 out of 10. Bill Burr also has an animated TV show called "F Is for Family," which got nominated for an Emmy. In both his comedy and TV show, he's loud and bold, especially when he talks about his family.



4. Gabriel Iglesias: Stadium Fluffy (2022)

In his biggest comedy show ever, Gabriel Iglesias, who grew up in Los Angeles, comes back to perform at the famous Dodger Stadium, making him the first comedian to do so. Imagine a crowd of 50,000 people in front of him. Iglesias jokes that it feels like celebrating your birthday, Christmas, winning the World Series, and losing your virginity, all at once.

During this special event, Fluffy, as he's affectionately known, talks about losing weight, getting blackmailed, and even managing to offend a professional boxer. The funny part is that these events didn't exactly happen in the most ideal order! The comedy show has an IMDB rating of 7.1/10.



5. Joel Kim Booster: Psychosexual (2022)

In Joel Kim Booster's first comedy special, he aims to connect with everyone, not just gay or Asian men. Throughout the show, he interacts with an audience member named Ben, a straight white guy, to check if he feels left out by the content. Booster covers various topics like his leaked nudes, being adopted by a conservative Southern white family, and experimenting with bath salts. This summer, Booster is making a name for himself with the movie "Fire Island" and lending his voice to shows like "Big Mouth" and "BoJack Horseman." The special has an IMDb rating of 5.9/10.

