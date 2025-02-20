5 Highlights of ASAP Rocky's Gun Case: From AGWE Secret to Rihanna's First Reaction, And More

A$AP Rocky’s felony assault trial came to a dramatic conclusion as the rapper was found not guilty of all charges. The case, which stemmed from a 2021 shooting incident involving his former friend A$AP Relli, captivated the public with shocking courtroom exchanges, emotional displays, and deepening tensions within the A$AP Mob collective. Here are five key takeaways from the trial.

1. Rihanna’s Unwavering Support

Throughout the trial, Rihanna stood firmly by A$AP Rocky’s side. The Grammy-winning artist was present in court for multiple days, even bringing their two children for the final proceedings. As soon as the not guilty verdict was read, Rocky leaped over a courtroom barrier to embrace Rihanna, both visibly emotional. She later took to Instagram to share her gratitude, writing, "The glory belongs to God and God alone! Thankful. Humbled by His mercy."

2. A$AP Mob’s Internal Tensions Boil Over

The trial exposed deep fractures within the A$AP Mob collective, once known for its tight-knit brotherhood. A$AP Relli, the alleged victim, testified against Rocky, claiming the rapper had shot at him during a heated confrontation. However, other Mob members, including A$AP Twelvyy and A$AP Lou, defended Rocky and questioned Relli’s credibility, suggesting he was motivated by jealousy and financial gain. Notably, no A$AP Mob members testified on Relli’s behalf, further highlighting the rift.

3. The Mystery of AWGE Remains Unsolved

The trial also brought renewed attention to AWGE, Rocky’s secretive creative collective. When prosecutors questioned A$AP Twelvyy about the meaning of AWGE, Rocky interrupted, shouting, "Don’t say!"—prompting the witness to remain silent. The moment fueled further speculation about the acronym’s true meaning. Fans continue to debate its significance, but Rocky and his team remain committed to keeping the mystery intact.

4. A$AP Rocky’s Career at a Pivotal Moment

Rocky’s trial took place during a crucial time in his career. He is preparing to release his first solo album in nearly a decade, co-headline Rolling Loud 2025, and star alongside Denzel Washington in Spike Lee’s upcoming film Highest 2 Lowest. His influence in fashion remains strong, with ongoing collaborations with brands like Mercedes-Benz and Puma. Additionally, he is set to co-chair the 2025 Met Gala, solidifying his presence as a cultural icon.

5. A Legal Battle Filled with Heated Clashes

Beyond the legal stakes, the trial was marked by fiery exchanges between the defense and prosecution. Rocky’s attorney, Joe Tacopina, aggressively attacked Relli’s credibility, portraying him as an opportunist seeking a payout. The prosecution, in turn, accused Tacopina of intimidation tactics. At one point, tensions escalated to personal insults, with the attorneys trading barbs during closing arguments. Even the judge had to step in, humorously introducing them like boxing opponents before resuming the proceedings.

With his acquittal, A$AP Rocky walked out of the courtroom a free man, embracing Rihanna and his family in relief. Expressing gratitude, he told reporters, "I’m thankful and blessed to be here right now, to be a free man talking to y’all." As he moves forward, his legal victory sets the stage for the next chapter in his career—one that promises new music, major projects, and a continued partnership with Rihanna, the woman who stood by him every step of the way.