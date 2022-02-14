5 Hollywood celebs who are celebrating their FIRST Valentine's Day as engaged couples

The official season of romance is here as February 14th is being celebrated as Valentine's Day. It's that time of the year when couples take to Instagram to profess their love for their partners in the most romantic ways. For some Hollywood couples, this Valentine's Day is expected to be even more special given that it will be their first one after getting engaged.

We have already seen some of the most romantic proposals in the past few months as celebrities such as Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker, Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly getting engaged. If you need tips on how to make this Valentine's Day special for your fiance, you may have to take tips from some of these Hollywood couples.

Not only 2021, but 2022 has also seen some big celebrity engagements and we bet these stars are excited to ring in their first Valentine's Day as engaged couples. Here's a look at some of these celebs who will be marking their first Valentine's Day as engaged couples.

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly left everyone mesmerised with the photos and videos of their romantic engagement ceremony. As Machine Gun Kelly aka Colson Baker dropped down on one knee to propose to Fox, it was the most heartwarming sight. The couple announced their engagement on January 11, 2022 and we bet they are more than excited to ring tin their first Valentine's Day as an engaged couple.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are known for their PDA-filed romance and after getting engaged in October last year, the couple will now celebrate their first Valentine's Day together as an engaged couple this year. It seems Kourtney's fiance is leaving no stone unturned to mark the special day and as seen in Kardashian's Instagram stories, pre-Valentine's celebrations began for the couple with the drummer sending his lady love a host of red roses.

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari announced their engagement in November last year. Following Britney's conservatorship termination and her engagement, this is the first Valentine's Day she will be celebrating with Asghari and we bet it's going to be special.

Taylor Lautner and Tay Dome

Twilight star Taylor Lautner recently shared photos of his romantic engagement with girlfriend Tay Dome on November 11, 2021. While the duo has been in a relationship since 2018, we bet this year's Valentine's Day will be special for the couple as an engaged duo.

Lana Condor and Anthony de la Torre

The To All The Boys I've Loved Before star Lana Condor also recently announced her engagement with boyfriend Anthony de la Torre. Taking to Instagram, Condor had written, "Saying YES was the easiest decision I’ve ever made." We bet the celebrations for Valentine's Day will be even more special a month after their engagement for this sweet couple.

Which newly engaged celebrity couple is your favourite? Share your views with us in the comments below.

