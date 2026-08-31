5 Hollywood Films and OTT Releases of This Week (Aug 31 to Sep 6): Onslaught, Black Box to The Magic Faraway Tree

The start of September will be a quiet one for Hollywood film market in India. Andrew Garfield fans will be in for a treat with his fantasy starrer The Magic Faraway Tree alongside Claire Foy. Action film buffs can also watch Adria Arjona starrer Onslaught. Here is the list of Hollywood films releasing in cinema halls and OTT shows and movie releases of this week.



5 Hollywood Films and OTT Releases of This Week:



1. The Magic Faraway Tree



Cast: Andrew Garfield, Claire Foy, Nonso Anozie, Nicola Coughlan, Jessica Gunning, Dustin Demri-Burns

Andrew Garfield, Claire Foy, Nonso Anozie, Nicola Coughlan, Jessica Gunning, Dustin Demri-Burns Director: Ben Gregor

Ben Gregor Language: English

English Genre: Fantasy

Fantasy Where to watch: In Cinemas

In Cinemas Release date: September 4, 2026

The plot revolves around a modern, tech-dependent family that shifts to the remote English countryside after a job loss. While adapting to their new tech-free life, the children discover an enchanted, colossal tree. The top of the tree leads to shifting magical lands and eccentric residents.



2. Onslaught



Cast: Adria Arjona, Dan Stevens, Alex Pereira, Rebecca Hall, Drew Starkey, Michael Biehn, Reginald VelJohnson, Eric Wareheim

Adria Arjona, Dan Stevens, Alex Pereira, Rebecca Hall, Drew Starkey, Michael Biehn, Reginald VelJohnson, Eric Wareheim Director: Adam Wingard

Adam Wingard Language: English

English Genre: Action Slasher

Action Slasher Where to watch: In Cinemas

In Cinemas Release date: September 4, 2026

Onslaught follows a retired official named Celeste, who must use her combat skills to protect her young daughter from a squad of genetically engineered super men.

3. Black Box



Cast: Tom Brittney, Holly White, Betsy-Blue English, Dane Whyte O'Hara, Kaja Chan, Georgina Leonidas, Hanneke Talbo

Tom Brittney, Holly White, Betsy-Blue English, Dane Whyte O'Hara, Kaja Chan, Georgina Leonidas, Hanneke Talbo Director: Steven Quale

Steven Quale Language: English

English Genre: Sci-Fi Horror-Thriller

Sci-Fi Horror-Thriller Where to watch: Lionsgate Play

Lionsgate Play Release date: September 4, 2026

The story follows Vero Airlines Flight 298 as it travels from Seattle to New Orleans. What begins as an ordinary domestic flight quickly descends into chaos when passengers are struck by mysterious illnesses, strange technological failures and unresponsive pilots. As fear spreads through the cabin, the boundary between reality and hallucination begins to blur. With supernatural occurrences escalating and unsettling alien forces seemingly taking control, the passengers are forced to confront an unimaginable threat while desperately fighting for their survival.

4. The Gentlemen season 2



Cast: Theo James, Kaya Scodelario, Ray Winstone, Daniel Ings, Joely Richardson, Vinnie Jones, Hugh Bonneville, Maya Jama

Theo James, Kaya Scodelario, Ray Winstone, Daniel Ings, Joely Richardson, Vinnie Jones, Hugh Bonneville, Maya Jama Directors: Guy Ritchie, Eran Creevy, Nick Rowland

Guy Ritchie, Eran Creevy, Nick Rowland Language: English

English Genre: Action

Action Where to watch: Netflix

Netflix Release date: September 3, 2026

When aristocrat Eddie inherits the family estate, he discovers that it's home to a huge we*d empire, and its proprietors aren't going anywhere.

5. Mayday



Cast: Ryan Reynolds, Kenneth Branagh, Marcin Doroncinski, Maria Bakalova, David Morse

Ryan Reynolds, Kenneth Branagh, Marcin Doroncinski, Maria Bakalova, David Morse Directors: John Francis Daley, Jonathan Goldstein

John Francis Daley, Jonathan Goldstein Language: English

English Genre: Action Comedy

Action Comedy Where to watch: Apple TV

Apple TV Release date: September 4, 2026

When hotshot pilot Troy Kelly is sent on a top-secret, however, it leaves him stranded behind enemy lines. Discovered by Nikolai Ustinov, a gruff ex-officer with a penchant for American culture, Troy thinks he’s toast — but could an unlikely alliance between the two lead to Troy’s rescue and a bond neither saw coming?

Download Pinkvilla Buzz now with one click: Pinkvilla Buzz

ALSO READ: Is Wonder Woman 3 In The Works? Gal Gadot Claims 'They Wanted to Develop The Third One'