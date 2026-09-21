5 Hollywood Films and OTT Releases of This Week: Avengers Endgame Encore, Heart Of The Beast to The Love Hypothesis

Marvel is on a roll. After Spider-Man: Brand New Day dominating the global box office for months, they are back with another beloved superhero film. The Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Mark Ruffalo starrer superhero spectacle is all set to achieve new records in India.

But there’s plenty more to look forward to this week. From exciting Hollywood releases in theatres to much-awaited movies and series arriving on OTT platforms, here’s a complete list of the biggest Hollywood films and OTT releases to watch out for this week.

5 Hollywood Films and OTT Releases of This Week



1. Avengers Endgame: Encore



Cast: Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Josh Brolin, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, Jeremy Renner, Don Cheadle, Paul Rudd, Brie Larson, Karen Gillan, Danai Gurira

Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Josh Brolin, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, Jeremy Renner, Don Cheadle, Paul Rudd, Brie Larson, Karen Gillan, Danai Gurira Director: Anthony and Joe Russo

Anthony and Joe Russo Language: English

English Genre: Superhero

Superhero Release date: September 25, 2026

Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) fans are all set to see their favorite superheroes team up again after seven years with Avengers Endgame: Encore.The film will revisit some of the most memorable moments, including the Avengers emerging through the portals, Steve Rogers lifting Mjolnir, and Tony Stark’s emotional final moments.

2. Heart Of The Beast



Cast: Brad Pitt, Odin, J.K. Simmons, Anna Lambe

Brad Pitt, Odin, J.K. Simmons, Anna Lambe Director: David Ayer

David Ayer Language: English

English Genre: Survival Thriller

Survival Thriller Release date: September 25, 2026

Retired officer James portrayed by Brad Pitt and his loyal combat-scouting dog Odin find themselves stranded in the brutal and remote Alaskan landscape following a harrowing plane accident.

3. Brothers

Cast: Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson

Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson Directors: Jason Winer and Trent O'Donnell

Jason Winer and Trent O'Donnell Language: English

English Genre: Comedy

Comedy Where to watch: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Release date: September 23, 2026

When Woody’s daughter’s wedding abruptly falls apart, he moves his family to his longtime friend Matthew’s Texas ranch for an extended stay. But what begins as a temporary escape takes a dramatic turn when Matthew’s mother casually reveals a long-buried family secret: Woody and Matthew may actually be biological brothers. Determined to uncover the truth, Woody’s search for answers stirs up old wounds, while Matthew faces a separate crisis of his own.

4. The Love Hypothesis



Cast: Lili Reinhart, Tom Bateman, Rachel Marsh, Nicholas Duvernay, Jaboukie Young-White, Arty Froushan

Lili Reinhart, Tom Bateman, Rachel Marsh, Nicholas Duvernay, Jaboukie Young-White, Arty Froushan Director: Claire Scanlon

Claire Scanlon Language: English

English Genre: Romance , Comedy

Romance Comedy Where to watch: Prime Video

Prime Video Release date: September 23, 2026

PhD candidate Olive Smith is determined to keep her life focused on science, not romance. To convince her best friend Ahn that she has finally moved on from her crush, Olive impulsively kisses the intimidating and notoriously difficult professor, Dr. Adam Carlsen. When Adam agrees to pretend they are dating, the two establish strict rules to keep things simple. But as their fake relationship grows increasingly convincing, Olive discovers that real feelings may not follow any scientific theory.

5. A Different World

Cast: Maleah Joi Moon, Alijah Kai, Cornell Young IV, Jordan Aaron Hall, Kennedi Reece, Chibuikem Uche

Maleah Joi Moon, Alijah Kai, Cornell Young IV, Jordan Aaron Hall, Kennedi Reece, Chibuikem Uche Directors: Debbie Allen, Tiffany Johnson, Angela Barnes, Nefertite Nguvu, Bille Woodruff

Debbie Allen, Tiffany Johnson, Angela Barnes, Nefertite Nguvu, Bille Woodruff Language: English

English Genre: Drama, Comedy

Drama, Comedy Where to watch: Netflix

Netflix Release date: September 24, 2026

Deborah Wayne, the rebellious, globe-trotting daughter of Hillman legends Dwayne Wayne and Whitley Gilbert, arrives at her parents’ beloved HBCU alma mater determined to escape their towering legacy. As she navigates college life, friendships, romance, and family expectations, Deborah must discover who she is, and build a legacy entirely her own.

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