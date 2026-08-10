5 Hollywood Films and OTT Releases of This Week: The End of Oak Street, Reacher Season 4 to Don’t Say Good Luck

August continues to belong to Spider-Man, with Spider-Man: Brand New Day dominating the global box office. The Tom Holland-led superhero spectacle has been setting new records, including becoming the highest-grossing Hollywood film in India.

But there’s plenty more to look forward to this week. From exciting Hollywood releases in theatres to much-awaited movies and series arriving on OTT platforms, here’s a complete list of the biggest Hollywood films and OTT releases to watch out for this week.



5 Hollywood Films and OTT Releases of This Week



1. The End of Oak Street

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Cast: Anne Hathaway, Ewan McGregor, Maisy Stella, and Christian Convery

Anne Hathaway, Ewan McGregor, Maisy Stella, and Christian Convery Director: David Robert Mitchell

David Robert Mitchell Language: English

English Genre: Survival Thriller

Survival Thriller Release date: August 14, 2026

After a mysterious cosmic event rips Oak Street from suburbia and transports their neighborhood to someplace unknown, the Platt family soon discovers that their very survival depends on them sticking together as they navigate their now unrecognizable surroundings.

2. Reacher Season 4

Cast: Alan Ritchson, Christopher Rodriguez-Marquette, Sydelle Noel, Agnez Mo, Anggun, Kevin Corrigan , Marc Blucas, Kathleen Robertson, Kevin Weisman

Alan Ritchson, Christopher Rodriguez-Marquette, Sydelle Noel, Agnez Mo, Anggun, Kevin Corrigan , Marc Blucas, Kathleen Robertson, Kevin Weisman Directors: Sam Hill, Gary Fleder

Sam Hill, Gary Fleder Language: English

English Genre: Action Drama

Action Drama Where to watch: Prime Video

Prime Video Release date: August 12, 2026

The plot follows a chance, tense encounter of Reacher with a stranger on a subway train that pulls him into a lethal web of mystery.

3. Women in Blue season 2

Cast: Bárbara Mori, Natalia Téllez, Amorita Rasgado, and Ximena Sariñana

Bárbara Mori, Natalia Téllez, Amorita Rasgado, and Ximena Sariñana Creators: Fernando Rovzar, Pablo Aramendi

Fernando Rovzar, Pablo Aramendi Language: English/ Spanish

English/ Spanish Genre: Crime Drama

Crime Drama Where to watch: Apple TV

Apple TV Release date: August 12, 2026

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Women in Blue Season 2 follows María (Mori), who is now promoted but she finds herself torn between the rules she’s sworn to uphold and a relentless pull towards the truth. The women are pulled into a search that reaches back to 1968.

4. My Brilliant Career

Cast: Judy Davis, Sam Neill, Wendy Hughes

Judy Davis, Sam Neill, Wendy Hughes Creator: Liz Doran

Liz Doran Language: English

English Genre: Drama, Romance

Drama, Romance Where to watch: Netflix

Netflix Release date: August 13, 2026

Set in late 19th-century Australia, Sybylla grows up on a struggling farm. She goes to live with her wealthy grandmother to refine her manners. There, she catches the eye of a rich neighbor, but she must choose between romantic love and her dream of an independent career.

5. Don’t Say Good Luck

Cast: Sunny Sandler, Melanie Lynskey and Max Greenfield

Sunny Sandler, Melanie Lynskey and Max Greenfield Director: Julia Hart

Julia Hart Language: English

English Genre: Drama, Comedy

Drama, Comedy Where to watch: Netflix

Netflix Release date: August 14, 2026

The plot follows Sophie Birenbaum, who is ready for the spotlight as the lead in her high school musical. Until suddenly she’s living with even more drama at home than on the stage.

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