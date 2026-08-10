5 Hollywood Films and OTT Releases of This Week: The End of Oak Street, Reacher Season 4 to Don’t Say Good Luck
Check out the list of Hollywood theatrical releases and OTT film and web series of this week.
August continues to belong to Spider-Man, with Spider-Man: Brand New Day dominating the global box office. The Tom Holland-led superhero spectacle has been setting new records, including becoming the highest-grossing Hollywood film in India.
But there’s plenty more to look forward to this week. From exciting Hollywood releases in theatres to much-awaited movies and series arriving on OTT platforms, here’s a complete list of the biggest Hollywood films and OTT releases to watch out for this week.
5 Hollywood Films and OTT Releases of This Week
1. The End of Oak Street
- Cast: Anne Hathaway, Ewan McGregor, Maisy Stella, and Christian Convery
- Director: David Robert Mitchell
- Language: English
- Genre: Survival Thriller
- Release date: August 14, 2026
After a mysterious cosmic event rips Oak Street from suburbia and transports their neighborhood to someplace unknown, the Platt family soon discovers that their very survival depends on them sticking together as they navigate their now unrecognizable surroundings.
2. Reacher Season 4
- Cast: Alan Ritchson, Christopher Rodriguez-Marquette, Sydelle Noel, Agnez Mo, Anggun, Kevin Corrigan, Marc Blucas, Kathleen Robertson, Kevin Weisman
- Directors: Sam Hill, Gary Fleder
- Language: English
- Genre: Action Drama
- Where to watch: Prime Video
- Release date: August 12, 2026
The plot follows a chance, tense encounter of Reacher with a stranger on a subway train that pulls him into a lethal web of mystery.
3. Women in Blue season 2
- Cast: Bárbara Mori, Natalia Téllez, Amorita Rasgado, and Ximena Sariñana
- Creators: Fernando Rovzar, Pablo Aramendi
- Language: English/ Spanish
- Genre: Crime Drama
- Where to watch: Apple TV
- Release date: August 12, 2026
Women in Blue Season 2 follows María (Mori), who is now promoted but she finds herself torn between the rules she’s sworn to uphold and a relentless pull towards the truth. The women are pulled into a search that reaches back to 1968.
4. My Brilliant Career
- Cast: Judy Davis, Sam Neill, Wendy Hughes
- Creator: Liz Doran
- Language: English
- Genre: Drama, Romance
- Where to watch: Netflix
- Release date: August 13, 2026
Set in late 19th-century Australia, Sybylla grows up on a struggling farm. She goes to live with her wealthy grandmother to refine her manners. There, she catches the eye of a rich neighbor, but she must choose between romantic love and her dream of an independent career.
5. Don’t Say Good Luck
- Cast: Sunny Sandler, Melanie Lynskey and Max Greenfield
- Director: Julia Hart
- Language: English
- Genre: Drama, Comedy
- Where to watch: Netflix
- Release date: August 14, 2026
The plot follows Sophie Birenbaum, who is ready for the spotlight as the lead in her high school musical. Until suddenly she’s living with even more drama at home than on the stage.
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