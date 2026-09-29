5 Hollywood Films and OTT Releases of This Week: Tom Cruise's Digger, Verity to East of Eden
Check out the list of Hollywood theatrical releases and OTT film and web series of this week.
October is set to kickoff with a bang with several big stars making their way to the cinema halls across the world. Ardent Tom Cruise fans will get to see him portray an unusual and unique character in Digger. Apart from that, there's also Anne Hathaway, Dakota Johnson, Josh Hartnett starrer thriller Verity.
But there’s plenty more to look forward to this week. From exciting Hollywood releases in theatres to much-awaited movies and series arriving on OTT platforms, here’s a complete list of the biggest Hollywood films and OTT releases to watch out for this week.
5 Hollywood Films and OTT Releases of This Week
1. Digger
- Cast: Tom Cruise, Riz Ahmed, Sandra Hüller, Michael Stuhlbarg, Jesse Plemons, Robert John Burke, Emma D'Arcy
- Director: Alejandro G. Iñárritu
- Language: English
- Genre: Dark Comedy
- Release date: October 2, 2026
Digger introduces Tom Cruise as Digger Rockwell, a wealthy and ageing oil baron involved in the drilling business. After one of his ventures triggers a global catastrophe, he must rise above the hole he has dug himself into, escape the tight spot, and save the world.
2. Verity
- Cast: Anne Hathaway, Dakota Johnson, and Josh Hartnett
- Director: Michael Showalter
- Language: English
- Genre: Thriller
- Release date: October 2, 2026
Verity stars Dakota Johnson as Lowen Ashleigh, a writer who enters the home of the Crawfords. As she falls for Jeremy, who contacts her to finish his wife’s popular book series and gets into an adulterous relationship with him, she discovers that the bestselling author she knew Verity to be is far more than what meets the eye. With a manuscript threatening the revelation of a past that has long been buried deep into the shadows, and more secrets of her employers’ lives, including the demise of their children, are being revealed.
3. East of Eden
- Cast: Florence Pugh, Mike Faist, Christopher Abbott, Joseph Zada, Joe Anders, and Ciarán Hinds
- Directors: Garth Davis and Laure de Clermont-Tonnerre
- Language: English
- Genre: Drama
- Where to watch: Netflix
- Release date: October 1, 2026
East of Eden is a limited series adaptation of John Steinbeck's 1952 classic novel of the same name, exploring generational legacy, free will, and the eternal struggle between good and evil.
4. Crazy Rich, Incredibly Broke
- Cast: Rashed Al Shamrani, Ghada AlMulla, Ida AlKusay, Ziyad Alamri, Adwa Bader, Fahad Albutairi, Fayez Bin Jurays
- Director: Ahmed El Gendy
- Language: English
- Genre: Comedy Drama
- Where to watch: Netflix
- Release date: October 1, 2026
East of Eden is a limited series adaptation of John Steinbeck's 1952 classic novel of the same name, exploring generational legacy, free will, and the eternal struggle between good and evil.
5. Ip Man: Kung Fu Legend
- Cast: Dennis To, Wang Wanzhong, Zhang Tingfei, Zhao Jingshuyu, Zhang Jie, Wu Xinzun, Tong Xiaohu, Zhou Xiofei, Steven Dasz, Li Yaojing
- Director: Li Liming
- Language: English
- Genre: Martial Arts Action
- Where to watch: Lionsgate Play
- Release date: October 2, 2026
When a western boxing gym buys up all of the property belonging to the local martial community, it's up to Ip Man to save this tradition from destruction.
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