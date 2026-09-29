5 Hollywood Films and OTT Releases of This Week: Tom Cruise's Digger, Verity to East of Eden

October is set to kickoff with a bang with several big stars making their way to the cinema halls across the world. Ardent Tom Cruise fans will get to see him portray an unusual and unique character in Digger. Apart from that, there's also Anne Hathaway, Dakota Johnson, Josh Hartnett starrer thriller Verity.

But there’s plenty more to look forward to this week. From exciting Hollywood releases in theatres to much-awaited movies and series arriving on OTT platforms, here’s a complete list of the biggest Hollywood films and OTT releases to watch out for this week.



5 Hollywood Films and OTT Releases of This Week



1. Digger



Cast: Tom Cruise, Riz Ahmed, Sandra Hüller, Michael Stuhlbarg, Jesse Plemons, Robert John Burke, Emma D'Arcy

Tom Cruise, Riz Ahmed, Sandra Hüller, Michael Stuhlbarg, Jesse Plemons, Robert John Burke, Emma D'Arcy Director: Alejandro G. Iñárritu

Alejandro G. Iñárritu Language: English

English Genre: Dark Comedy

Dark Comedy Release date: October 2, 2026

Digger introduces Tom Cruise as Digger Rockwell, a wealthy and ageing oil baron involved in the drilling business. After one of his ventures triggers a global catastrophe, he must rise above the hole he has dug himself into, escape the tight spot, and save the world.

2. Verity



Cast: Anne Hathaway, Dakota Johnson, and Josh Hartnett

Anne Hathaway, Dakota Johnson, and Josh Hartnett Director: Michael Showalter

Michael Showalter Language: English

English Genre: Thriller

Thriller Release date: October 2, 2026

Verity stars Dakota Johnson as Lowen Ashleigh, a writer who enters the home of the Crawfords. As she falls for Jeremy, who contacts her to finish his wife’s popular book series and gets into an adulterous relationship with him, she discovers that the bestselling author she knew Verity to be is far more than what meets the eye. With a manuscript threatening the revelation of a past that has long been buried deep into the shadows, and more secrets of her employers’ lives, including the demise of their children, are being revealed.

3. East of Eden



Cast: Florence Pugh, Mike Faist, Christopher Abbott, Joseph Zada, Joe Anders, and Ciarán Hinds

Florence Pugh, Mike Faist, Christopher Abbott, Joseph Zada, Joe Anders, and Ciarán Hinds Directors: Garth Davis and Laure de Clermont-Tonnerre

Garth Davis and Laure de Clermont-Tonnerre Language: English

English Genre: Drama

Drama Where to watch: Netflix

Netflix Release date: October 1, 2026

East of Eden is a limited series adaptation of John Steinbeck's 1952 classic novel of the same name, exploring generational legacy, free will, and the eternal struggle between good and evil.

4. Crazy Rich, Incredibly Broke



Cast: Rashed Al Shamrani, Ghada AlMulla, Ida AlKusay, Ziyad Alamri, Adwa Bader, Fahad Albutairi, Fayez Bin Jurays

Rashed Al Shamrani, Ghada AlMulla, Ida AlKusay, Ziyad Alamri, Adwa Bader, Fahad Albutairi, Fayez Bin Jurays Director: Ahmed El Gendy

Ahmed El Gendy Language: English

English Genre: Comedy Drama

Comedy Drama Where to watch: Netflix

Netflix Release date: October 1, 2026

East of Eden is a limited series adaptation of John Steinbeck's 1952 classic novel of the same name, exploring generational legacy, free will, and the eternal struggle between good and evil.

5. Ip Man: Kung Fu Legend



Cast: Dennis To, Wang Wanzhong, Zhang Tingfei, Zhao Jingshuyu, Zhang Jie, Wu Xinzun, Tong Xiaohu, Zhou Xiofei, Steven Dasz, Li Yaojing

Dennis To, Wang Wanzhong, Zhang Tingfei, Zhao Jingshuyu, Zhang Jie, Wu Xinzun, Tong Xiaohu, Zhou Xiofei, Steven Dasz, Li Yaojing Director: Li Liming

Li Liming Language: English

English Genre: Martial Arts Action

Martial Arts Action Where to watch: Lionsgate Play

Lionsgate Play Release date: October 2, 2026

When a western boxing gym buys up all of the property belonging to the local martial community, it's up to Ip Man to save this tradition from destruction.

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ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Dakota Johnson on Bonding with Verity Costar Anne Hathaway Over Hot Dogs, Says 'She Brought Cart to Set'