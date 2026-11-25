November 2026 still has several exciting, entertaining Hollywood releases in theaters. Robert De Niro and Ben Stiller are back with the 4th instalment of the Fockers film series. If you are planning to check out any of them, here is a list of upcoming titles to look at.

5 Hollywood Films Releases of This Week

1. You Can See Everything

Cast: Elizabeth Holmes, Nathan Fielder, Billy Evans, Lance Oppenheim, Amanda Seyfried, Christopher Abbott, Gary Wilmes, Phillip Andre Botello

Elizabeth Holmes, Nathan Fielder, Billy Evans, Lance Oppenheim, Amanda Seyfried, Christopher Abbott, Gary Wilmes, Phillip Andre Botello Directors: Nathan Fielder, Lance Oppenheim

Nathan Fielder, Lance Oppenheim Genre: Documentary

Documentary Where to watch: Theaters

Theaters Release Date: November 27, 2026

The film follows a start-up founder Elizabeth Holmes and her partner, Billy Evans, as they invite a film crew, with Fielder living alongside the family, to document their lives at a rented beach house in Del Mar, California. What begins as an intimate portrait of a family preparing for separation gradually unfolds over three years, blurring the boundaries between truth, fiction and reality.

2. Focker-In-Law

Cast: Robert De Niro, Ben Stiller, Owen Wilson, Ariana Grande

Robert De Niro, Ben Stiller, Owen Wilson, Director: John Hamburg

John Hamburg Genre: Romance Comedy

Romance Comedy Where to watch: Theaters

Theaters Release Date: November 27, 2026

Focker-In-Law is the 4th instalment in the franchise, which follows Greg Focker as he faces his own share of family scrutiny when his son Henry introduces his new girlfriend, Olivia. As Henry plans to propose, Greg grows suspicious of Olivia, leading to awkward confrontations and hilarious family chaos, while Jack Byrnes returns to his familiar surveillance tactics.

3. Hexed

Cast: Hailee Steinfeld , Rashida Jones, Jodie Foster, Walton Goggins, Tracey Ullman

, Rashida Jones, Jodie Foster, Walton Goggins, Tracey Ullman Directors: Fawn Veerasunthorn, Jason Hand

Fawn Veerasunthorn, Jason Hand Genre: Animation

Animation Where to watch: Theaters

Theaters Release Date: November 27, 2026

Hexed follows Billie, an impulsive teenager who discovers magical abilities after being expelled from school. Alongside her cautious mother, Alice, she enters the mysterious realm of witches called Hexe, where they uncover secrets about their family's past.

4. Paper Tiger

Cast: Adam Driver, Scarlett Johansson, Miles Teller

Adam Driver, Scarlett Johansson, Miles Teller Director: James Gray

James Gray Genre: Crime Thriller

Crime Thriller Where to watch: Theaters

Theaters Release Date: November 27, 2026

Set in 1986 New York, the story follows a Queens family pursuing the American Dream. Irwin Pearl, a naive engineer, takes on a seemingly lucrative business proposition such as a construction consulting or canal cleanup venture offered by his brother Gary. After Irwin witnesses something he shouldn't near the canal, the brothers are drawn into a dangerous confrontation.

5. Josephine

Cast: Channing Tatum, Gemma Chan, Mason Reeves

Channing Tatum, Gemma Chan, Mason Reeves Director: Beth de Araújo

Beth de Araújo Genre: Psychological Drama

Psychological Drama Where to watch: Theaters

Theaters Release Date: November 27, 2026

The film follows eight-year-old Josephine after she witnesses a brutal incident in San Francisco's Golden Gate Park and her parents' struggle to help her cope.

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