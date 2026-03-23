5 Hollywood Films Releasing in Theaters This Week (March 23-29, 2026): From They Will Kill You to Project Hail Mary

This week has a bunch of interesting theatrical releases for everyone to enjoy. Here’s everything you need to know about them below!

1. They Will Kill You

An ex-convict answers a housekeeper ad and heads into a mysterious part of New York City where multiple disappearances have taken center stage. Asia Reaves ends up facing off against the unexpected troubles that end up getting thrown at her.

Cast: Zazie Beetz, Myha'la, Paterson Joseph, Tom Felton, Heather Graham, Patricia Arquette

Zazie Beetz, Myha'la, Paterson Joseph, Tom Felton, Heather Graham, Patricia Arquette Director: Kirill Sokolov

Kirill Sokolov Language: English

English Genre: Action, Comedy, Horror

Action, Comedy, Horror Release Date: March 27, 2026

2. Forbidden Fruits

Apple runs a secret cult with fellow witch enthusiasts, Cherry and Fig. The girls are then joined by Pumpkin, who ends up creating havoc among them and ensuing a big mess that makes them question their loyalties to each other.

Cast: Lili Reinhart, Lola Tung, Victoria Pedretti, Alexandra Shipp, Emma Chamberlain, Gabrielle Union

Lili Reinhart, Lola Tung, Victoria Pedretti, Alexandra Shipp, Emma Chamberlain, Gabrielle Union Director: Meredith Alloway

Meredith Alloway Language: English

English Genre: Comedy, Horror

Comedy, Horror Release Date: March 27, 2026

3. She Dances

A single father tries hard to reconnect with his distant teenage daughter after getting off on the wrong foot. He decides to chaperone her to a regional dance competition in the Southeast.

Cast: Zahn, Ethan Hawke, Sonequa Martin-Green, Mackenzie Ziegler, Rosemarie DeWitt, Audrey Zahn

Zahn, Ethan Hawke, Sonequa Martin-Green, Mackenzie Ziegler, Rosemarie DeWitt, Audrey Zahn Director: Rick Gomez

Rick Gomez Language: English

English Genre: Comedy, Drama

Comedy, Drama Release Date: March 27, 2026

4. The AI Doc: Or How I Became an Apocaloptimist

Daniel Roher is gearing up for fatherhood in an age and time when Artificial Intelligence is leading the life of humans in more ways than one. While balancing the goods and bads of AI, he interviews multiple experts in the field to understand what his child is being welcomed into and the possibilities that lie ahead.

Cast: Daniel Roher

Daniel Roher Director: Daniel Roher, Charlie Tyrell

Daniel Roher, Charlie Tyrell Language: English

English Genre: Documentary

Documentary Release Date: March 27, 2026

5. Project Hail Mary (India premiere)

Ryland Grace, a middle school science teacher, wakes up after a coma-induced state in outer space, unaware of how he ended up there or how long it has been. With no memory of his mission, he befriends Rocky, a five-legged alien, who is helming their spaceship and has to now decipher his mission while floating in space, hoping to achieve his goal and hopefully return to earth with the right details and in one piece.

Cast: Ryan Gosling, Sandra Hüller, James Ortiz, Lionel Boyce

Ryan Gosling, Sandra Hüller, James Ortiz, Lionel Boyce Director: Phil Lord, Christopher Miller

Phil Lord, Christopher Miller Language: English

English Genre: Science Fiction, Adventure

Science Fiction, Adventure Release Date: March 27, 2026

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