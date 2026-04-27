5 Hollywood Films Releasing This Week (April 27- May 3, 2026): From The Devil Wears Prada 2 to Deep Water

From the return of the iconic trio of The Devil Wears Prada in its upcoming sequel to some thrilling releases, here’s what’s coming to the cinemas this week.

1. Animal Farm

A group of pigs sets out to take control of an animal farm with ruthless plans and no consideration for other beings in the space. Soon, cows, horses, sheep, and other animals retaliate and demand equal rights for themselves.



Cast: Seth Rogen, Gaten Matarazzo, Kieran Culkin, Glenn Close, Laverne Cox, Steve Buscemi, Woody Harrelson, Jim Parsons, Andy Serkis, Kathleen Turner, Iman Vellani

Seth Rogen, Gaten Matarazzo, Kieran Culkin, Glenn Close, Laverne Cox, Steve Buscemi, Woody Harrelson, Jim Parsons, Andy Serkis, Kathleen Turner, Iman Vellani Director: Andy Serkis

Andy Serkis Language: English

English Genre: Animated, Comedy, Adventure

Animated, Comedy, Adventure Release date: May 1, 2026

2. The Devil Wears Prada 2

Miranda Priestly has continued her ways of running her magazine, Runway, as its editor-in-chief, but the changing times have made it difficult for her to keep the business running, with Andy Sachs returning as the new Features Editor. Their former teammate, and Miranda’s ex-assistant, Emily Charlton, has since become a senior executive at a luxury brand, with the kind of funds that Runway desperately needs. Whether Miranda is able to save her magazine forms the central plot of The Devil Wears Prada 2.

Cast: Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt, Stanley Tucci, Kenneth Branagh, Simone Ashley, Justin Theroux, Lucy Liu, Patrick Brammall, Caleb Hearon, Helen J. Shen, Pauline Chalamet, B.J. Novak, Conrad Ricamora, Tracie Thoms, Tibor Feldman

Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt, Stanley Tucci, Kenneth Branagh, Simone Ashley, Justin Theroux, Lucy Liu, Patrick Brammall, Caleb Hearon, Helen J. Shen, Pauline Chalamet, B.J. Novak, Conrad Ricamora, Tracie Thoms, Tibor Feldman Director: David Frankel

David Frankel Language: English

English Genre: Comedy, Drama

Comedy, Drama Release date: May 1, 2026

3. One Spoon of Chocolate

An ex-military convict named Unique heads to a new town in Ohio to restart his life, but what awaits him is far bigger than anything that he imagined, as love comes knocking and so do local gang members who target his cousin, aiming to cause real trouble.

Cast: Shameik Moore, Paris Jackson, RJ Cyler, Harry Goodwins, Johnell Young, Michael Harney, Rockmond Dunbar, E'myri Crutchfield, Blair Underwood, Jason Isbell, Isaiah Hill, James Lee Thomas, Jason Vendryes

Shameik Moore, Paris Jackson, RJ Cyler, Harry Goodwins, Johnell Young, Michael Harney, Rockmond Dunbar, E'myri Crutchfield, Blair Underwood, Jason Isbell, Isaiah Hill, James Lee Thomas, Jason Vendryes Director: RZA

RZA Language: English

English Genre: Action, Thriller, Drama

Action, Thriller, Drama Release date: May 1, 2026

4. Deep Water

A bunch of people flying from Los Angeles to Shanghai end up in deep waters infested with sharks after making an emergency landing to save themselves. They must now join their heads to stay alive as the deadly beings get drawn to the site of wreckage.

Cast: Aaron Eckhart, Ben Kingsley, Madeleine West, Mark Hadlow, Bob Yari, Angus Sampson, Kelly Gale, Kate Fitzpatrick

Aaron Eckhart, Ben Kingsley, Madeleine West, Mark Hadlow, Bob Yari, Angus Sampson, Kelly Gale, Kate Fitzpatrick Director: Renny Harlin

Renny Harlin Language: English

English Genre: Survival Thriller

Survival Thriller Release date: May 1, 2026

5. Hokum

A loner author named Ohm Bauman heads out to a remote location in Ireland, hoping to quietly spread around the ashes of his deceased parents. Unbeknownst to him, the very inn that he takes shelter at appears to be haunted, making him confront his past.

Cast: Adam Scott, Peter Coonan, Austin Amelio, Damian McCarthy, David Wilmot, Florence Ordesh, Michael Patric, Will O'Connell, Brendan Conroy

Adam Scott, Peter Coonan, Austin Amelio, Damian McCarthy, David Wilmot, Florence Ordesh, Michael Patric, Will O'Connell, Brendan Conroy Director: Damian McCarthy

Damian McCarthy Language: English

English Genre: Supernatural, Horror

Supernatural, Horror Release date: May 1, 2026

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