5 Hollywood Movies Releasing in January 2026: From Soulm8te to Greenland 2

January 2026 is shaping up to be a busy month for Hollywood, with five major releases lined up across genres. From horror and survival dramas to crime thrillers, audiences will have a variety of films to explore in theatres. Here’s a simple and clear breakdown of all the movies releasing next January.

Soulm8te

Cast: Claudia Doumit, Lily Sullivan, David Rysdahl

Claudia Doumit, Lily Sullivan, David Rysdahl Director: Kate Dolan

Kate Dolan Language: English

English Genre: Horror, Sci-Fi

Horror, Sci-Fi Release date: January 2, 2026

Blumhouse returns with another chilling story, this time with Soulm8te, a spin-off of the popular M3GAN franchise. The film introduces a lifelike AI doll played by Lily Sullivan, who forms an unusual bond with David Rysdahl’s character after the loss of his wife.

Directed by Kate Dolan and co-produced by horror creator James Wan, the film brings together advanced technology and emotional drama. Claudia Doumit from The Boys also appears in the movie, although her character details remain undisclosed. The film continues Blumhouse’s trend of exploring the dark side of AI and human attachment.

Greenland 2: Migration

Cast: Gerard Butler, Morena Baccarin, Roman Griffith Davis

Gerard Butler, Morena Baccarin, Roman Griffith Davis Director: Ric Roman Waugh

Ric Roman Waugh Language: English

English Genre: Action, Drama, Post-Apocalyptic

Action, Drama, Post-Apocalyptic Release date: January 9, 2026

Greenland 2: Migration continues the story of the Garrity family following their survival in the 2020 film Greenland. Lionsgate confirmed the release date for January 9, 2026. Directed by Ric Roman Waugh and written by Mitchell LaFortune and Chris Sparling, the sequel follows Gerard Butler and Morena Baccarin as they leave their bunker in Greenland to face a world transformed by destruction.

28 Years Later: The Bone Temple

Cast: Ralph Fiennes, Alfie Williams, Jack O’Connell

Ralph Fiennes, Alfie Williams, Jack O’Connell Director: Nia DaCosta

Nia DaCosta Language: English

English Genre: Horror, Thriller

Horror, Thriller Release date: January 16, 2026

28 Years Later: The Bone Temple is the next chapter in the long-running franchise that began with Cillian Murphy’s 2002 film. Directed by Nia DaCosta, the movie follows the events of the 2025 installment. Murphy serves as a producer this time, and while many fans expect a cameo, nothing has been confirmed. The film continues the eerie and intense atmosphere of the original series while expanding the story into new territories.

The Rip

Cast: Matt Damon, Ben Affleck

Matt Damon, Ben Affleck Director: Joe Carnahan

Joe Carnahan Language: English

English Genre: Crime, Thriller

Crime, Thriller Release date: January 16, 2026

The Rip, revealed during Netflix’s TUDUM 2025 event, brings Matt Damon and Ben Affleck together once again. Directed by Joe Carnahan, the film follows a group of Miami police officers who uncover a massive stash of money in an abandoned house. As news of the discovery spreads, tensions rise within the team and outside threats emerge.

Send Help

Cast: Rachel McAdams, Dylan O’Brien

Rachel McAdams, Dylan O’Brien Director: Sam Raimi

Sam Raimi Language: English

English Genre: Survival, Drama

Survival, Drama Release date: January 30, 2026

Directed by Sam Raimi, Send Help stars Rachel McAdams and Dylan O’Brien as coworkers who survive a plane crash and find themselves stranded on an isolated island. The story explores how they navigate their tense relationship while working together to stay alive.

