5 Hollywood OTT Shows and Films Out This Week (Feb 2-8, 2026): From ​The Lincoln Lawyer Season 4 to Queen of Chess

This week has a lot of interesting releases to offer! Here’s a rundown of all the English-language OTT shows and films dropping during the February first week.

1. ​Relationship Goals

TV producer Leah Caldwell dreams big and wants to become the first woman running New York's top morning show. The only thing standing in her path is her ex-boyfriend, Jarrett Roy, as he, too, aims for the same position. The two lock heads and compete for the spot, only to have past feelings creep up, changing their dynamics.

Cast: Kelly Rowland, Cliff “Method Man” Smith, Robin Thede, Annie Gonzalez, Dennis Haysbert, Matt Walsh

2. The Lincoln Lawyer Season 4

LA defense attorney Mickey Haller is a well-known name in the world of law for his boastful wins. But as his popularity rises, so does the threat of being pulled down. With the last season ending at a major cliffhanger, and the lead star being suspected of murder (framed for it), the show will focus on how his past flame will factor into the mess.

Cast: Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, Becki Newton, Jazz Raycole, Angus Sampson, Sasha Alexander, Emmanuelle Chriqui, Jason O'Mara, Javon Johnson, Cobie Smulders

3. Ella McCay

Ella McCay becomes the governor of the state in which she was born and raised at the age of 34; however, things take a turn for the worse in her personal life as her husband attempts to sabotage her career, her father and brother demand her constant attention, and hostile party officials are unwilling to let her lead on her own terms.

Cast: Emma Mackey, Jamie Lee Curtis, Jack Lowden, Kumail Nanjiani, Ayo Edebiri, Spike Fearn, Julie Kavner, Rebecca Hall, Albert Brooks, Woody Harrelson

4. Splitsville

Two pairs of couples, one nearing a divorce and the other in an open relationship. As the two sets of friends navigate their personal wants from a partner and their relationships with each other, chaos unfolds, and trust comes under scrutiny.

Cast: Dakota Johnson, Adria Arjona, Michael Angelo Covino, Kyle Marvin

5. Queen of Chess

Following the life and career of Judit Polgár, one of the most famed female chess players in history, the film follows her growth into a confident adult after dealing with a unique childhood in Hungary. It also covers her game against the likes of sports biggies, including Garry Kasparov, as well as her acquisition of the youngest grandmaster title.

Cast: Judit Polgár, Garry Kasparov

