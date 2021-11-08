5 ICONIC sibling fights from KUWTK that were all about petty arguments & epic insults

It's not easy to keep up with the Kardashians and their sibling rivalries! Of course, the Kardashian-Jenner clan are like any other siblings, the only difference being Kourtney, Kim, Khloe, Kendall and Kylie are major celebrities in Hollywood. With being some of the most influential moguls of the industry, there definitely comes a huge responsibility to act decently in front of the camera, but at times, the Kardashian-Jenner sisters lose it and jump onto each other during the silliest of arguments.

No, we are not complaining. Rather, to quote momager Kris Jenner, her 'sweeties' definitely do great when it comes to petty fights followed by strong insults. It cannot be denied that the show has been a huge success for so many seasons due to the sisters being at loggerheads with each other at one point, and flaunting their epic love for their family the very next moment. If you're wondering which of the fights are we talking about, head on to the list below:

Kim Kardashian vs Kourtney Kardashian over work ethic

Well, that escalated quick! As a KUWTK fan, one can expect the two elder sisters to fight with each other, but when Kourtney decided to quit filming their show, Kim wasn't having it. This led Kourtney and Kim to get physical to the point that they chased each other throughout the room wanting to hit one another. While speaking to Jimmy Fallon, Kim even admitted that the show stopped filming for a week amid the sisters cooled themselves off after arguably one of their biggest fights onscreen.

Kylie Jenner vs Kendall Jenner over dresses

Yes, the Jenners have never been the quietest of siblings and fighting over dresses is something every person with a sibling can relate to. When Kendall wanted to borrow a dress from Kylie, and not just any dress, but her "favourite" one, the beauty mogul lashed out at the supermodel! But worry not, Kylie and Kendall are still going strong with Kylie recently holding a "Kendall is our MVP" sign at a soft ball tournament. So, all's well that ends well!

Kim vs Khloe and Kourtney for the Bentley

If you're a KUTWK nerd, you already know which fight we are talking about. When sisters Kourtney and Khloe were jealous of Kim for her Bentley ride, things went upside down real quick. "Don't be f*****g rude!" Kim slammed while smacking the youngest Kardashian, Khloe with her purse.

Khloe Kardashian vs Kourtney Kardashian: Who complains more?

Yes, you read that right! The Kardashian siblings minus Kim were fighting about who has the most complaints! Khloe calls Kourtney out for being difficult and asks her to "get out" of her "f*****g business." Kourtney too didn't have it, and as for Kim and Scott Disick, they had the same expressions as we all did while watching the two sisters throw iconic insults at each other.

Khloe Kardashian vs Kylie Jenner: The epic confrontation over Tyga

When Kylie Jenner spent most of the time in the arms of her then-boyfriend Tyga while leaving her sisters alone at a party, Khloe didn't spare her. She confronted the beauty mogul like her mother Kris Jenner would've done, and that is probably one of the most iconic sibling episodes ever in the history of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

