5 Interesting facts about Pinocchio fans didn’t know

The main character of this action-packed fable is Pinocchio, the prized creation and adored son of the compassionate woodworker Geppetto. He is instructed by The Blue Fairy, who is conscious but still made of wood, that he must understand the difference between right and wrong to become a true boy because a boy who won't be good may as well be made of wood.

Disney altered the character, who was initially intended to be a bit annoying and naughty in the 1880 narrative, to be an innocent, curious toddler. The overly trusting wooden boy is thrown into the world and urged to make wise judgments as he must learn to be brave and unselfish via his trips. He is still moderately naughty, much like the real youngster he desires to become.

Pinocchio discovers that love is the spark necessary to achieve his goal after making some poor choices along the road.

In the next Disney movie, Benjamin Evan Ainsworth will voice the role of Pinocchio, the wooden kid who comes to life. Ainsworth plays Miles Wingrave, a troubled young man who will probably wind up on Pleasure Island, in the Netflix horror series The Haunting of Bly Manor. Ainsworth's first voice acting part will be in Pinocchio. The young actor is presently working on two further projects, one of which is the thriller All Fun and Games, in which he will play a role called Jo alongside Stranger Things actress Natalia Dyer and Sex Education actor Asa Butterfield.

5 things you should know about this iconic character Pinocchio are:

1. What does his name Pinocchio mean?