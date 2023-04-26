5 Key Things to Know About Danny Masterson's Rape Trial

During Danny Masterson's retrial on Monday, a prosecutor accused “That 70s’ show’ star of drugging and assaulting three women at his house from 2001 to 2003. This has been told by the prosecutor in court during his opening statement. According to Deputy District Attorney Reinhold Mueller, Masterson allegedly put drugs into the drinks that he offered to his longtime girlfriend and two other women he knew through the Church of Scientology. He seemingly drugged the women before raping them. Mueller said, “The evidence will show that they were drugged,"

Although, the defense has denied that no such evidence exists. Masterson, who has dismissed all the allegations, will face 45 years in jail if found guilty in sexual assualt case.

Here're the five key things that you need to know about Danny Masterson's rape trial:

Role of The Church of Scientology

The Church of Scientology had a key role in Masterson's first trial. In his retrial, it could become even more important as Judge Charlaine Olmedo is now permitting expert testimony on Scientology, which she previously barred. Masterson is a prominent church member. All three of his accusers are former church members and they stated that church authorities instructed them that what happened to them was not rape and that church regulations barred them from reporting to police. Though the church flatly denied any such allegations.

About the defendant

The 47-year-old, Masterson, has been acting since he was a teenager. He rose to fame for his role as Stephen Hyde on the Fox comedy "That '70s Show," which also starred well-known actors like Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher, and Topher Grace. The show aired from 1998 to 2006. His career was at its peak at the time when he was charged with alleged assaults. It has been reported that he has committed all three crimes at the property near Hollywood with a backyard pool and Jacuzzi.

The attorneys

In the retrial, Mueller and Cohen will be present. This time, though, Masterson will be assisted by high-profile attorney Shawn Holley, who has an impressive list of clients including Michael Jackson, Axl Rose, Tupac Shakur, Snoop Dogg, and Lindsay Lohan.

Blunt discussion on drugging

A few things are a little different from the first trial as the judge is now letting the prosecution state unequivocally that Masterson drugged all three women before raping them. Previously, drugging could only be inferred when the ladies testified about feeling disoriented, losing memory, and dropping unconscious to an extent that could not be explained by the alcohol they had drunk. In his opening speech, Deputy District Attorney Reinhold Mueller stated that all three women had consumed drinks offered to them by Masterson and that the "evidence will show that they were drugged."

The Three accusers

The first lady charged with rape by Masterson was born into a Scientology family and was a member of Masterson's social circle. While the second accuser is a model and actor whom Masterson dated from 1996 to 2002. The third woman at the trial had only just met Masterson through mutual connections in the church.

