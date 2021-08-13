5 lesser known facts from Emily Blunt & John Krasinski's love story that prove they are a match made in heaven

Who knew Mary Poppins and The Office’s Jim Halpert were meant to be together? Emily Blunt and John Krasinski have remained strong for more than a decade and the two share two daughters, Hazel Grace, 7, and Violet, 5. The two definitely have a lot of history to fall back on, given they have been married for 10 years. More so, fans can never get enough of the love the two shower on each other whenever they are together. From John being a supportive husband during award shows to Emily and John working together in one of the latter’s directorial, these two lovebirds know how to remain in a relationship and always bring out the best in each other.

During an appearance on the Late Night With Seth Meyers in 2018, Emily recalled meeting John at a restaurant in 2008. “I was sitting with a mutual friend...and my friend Gray goes 'Oh my god, that's my friend John..' And that was it. He was sitting with our friend Justin Theroux, and he abandoned Justin and came over to us. He just stood there and made me laugh. I kind of [knew],” she said.

The couple celebrated their 11th wedding anniversary on July 10. But there are still certain facts about the two that are not known to the majority of their fans. We have listed some of them:

A match made through a mutual friend

For fans who didn’t know how these two lovebirds met, they laid eyes on each other via a mutual friend in 2008. However, it didn’t even take them a year to get engaged to each other. Luckily, the couple has now been together for almost 12 years!

Emily Blunt and John Krasinski’s wedding destination

George Clooney fans gather around. The actor has a huge role in this unique love story as his estate was the place where the two got married. Clooney’s Lake Como home served as a perfect place for Blunt and Krasinski to exchange their vows.

The couple was reportedly too emotional during their engagement. In 2009, Krasinski told Access Hollywood that they were tearful during their entire engagement.

A first date worth mentioning

Their first date happened too quickly! In 2012, John revealed to Conan O’Brien, via Brides, that they went on a date to a shooting range. “I think that I was so sure that I would never end up with her...that I was like, 'You know what, I'm gonna blow it right away and then that way you don't feel bad,” John later added.

John and Emily fight over the latter’s ‘resting bitch face’

According to The Things, John isn’t the biggest fan of Emily’s apparent resting bitch face! When they were working together in A Quiet Place, John might have asked her to not put up her resting bitch face. But Emily Blunt fans, did you really see Blunt having a resting bitch face ever?

Another interesting fact from the sets of A Quiet Place is when John was directing some of Blunt’s scenes and was blown away by her talent, maturity, and expressions! As per The Things, the husband was mesmerized by his wife’s performance.

The couple’s super adorable moment from the 2015 Critics' Choice Awards

While receiving an award for Best Action Movie Actress for The Edge of Tomorrow, Emily went up on stage to receive the honor. However, her acceptance speech was suddenly interrupted by an excited John Krasinski who squealed and hugged her tight! We love this couple for how loving they are with one another.

