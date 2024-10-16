5 Lessons To Learn From Selena Gomez's Frequent Social Media Breaks

These days, with the immense influence of social media, it's essential to take occasional breaks from being online — and no one demonstrates this better than Selena Gomez. Time and again, she has shown just how important it is to step back.

Gomez is known for taking regular social media hiatuses. She’s not afraid to talk openly about it because she recognizes how crucial it is for mental health. She has been vocal about this and appears to practice it regularly.

Taking this major step to break away from the habit of constant online engagement can help us reconnect with ourselves — something we often forget to do due to our addiction to certain apps.

Keep reading the article to discover 5 lessons we can learn from Selena Gomez’s frequent breaks from being chronically online.

1. Give your brain a break!

Constantly being online can overwhelm our brains. With the endless availability of content on almost any topic—especially in the form of short videos, often lasting less than a minute—it's easy to get addicted.

We often lose track of time as hours slip by while consuming this content. As a result, our brains are constantly bombarded with information, much of which may not even be relevant or important. Taking a break from social media allows your brain the rest it needs.

2. Reflect on your mental health

Online platforms are filled with both positive and negative content. Unfortunately, you don’t always come across content that benefits you; sometimes, you encounter the exact opposite.

Criticism, bullying, and negativity online can gradually affect your mental health, often without you realizing it. This can lead to issues like insecurity, procrastination, and other negative effects on your well-being. By stepping back from online consumption, you give yourself the chance to reflect on your mental health.

Selena Gomez has been open about how social media has impacted her mental health, and she has taken active steps to prioritize her well-being by stepping away when necessary.

3. Mindfulness is essential

Many people are unaware of how important mindfulness is in daily life. If you feel you've been using social media excessively, ask yourself: When was the last time you were mindful of your mental health or the people and things around you?

Often, we become disconnected from ourselves and our loved ones. Taking a hiatus from social media gives you the opportunity to reflect on this and reminds you to incorporate mindfulness into your daily routine. Practicing mindfulness can benefit you in the long run, much more than spending hours scrolling through time-consuming content.

4. Take some time to focus on what is actually important

Taking a break from constantly being online will free up a lot of time. This can allow you to focus on improving your health, perhaps even fixing a disrupted sleep schedule caused by late-night scrolling.

With a clearer mind, you’ll be able to see what truly deserves your attention in real life. Giving your brain a break and spending time reflecting on your priorities will help you shift focus to the real issues that need solving. It might even inspire you to pick up new hobbies, like a sport or another skill you’ve always wanted to explore.

5. Take baby steps

For many, completely cutting out social media for an extended period may not be practical or realistic. Start by taking small, manageable steps to reduce the time you spend online.

You can begin by replacing content that adds little value with something more educational or beneficial. Creating a plan to slowly reduce your screen time can make the process easier. And once you’ve reached your goal, practicing this habit consistently is key—remember, consistency is essential.

