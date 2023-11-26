5 major celebs who have been sued under the New York Adult Survivor's Act in 2023

In a dramatic turn of events, the clock is ticking for celebrities as New York’s Adult Survivors Act faces its expiration. This ground-breaking law, enacted in late 2022, has allowed adult survivors of sexual assault to file lawsuits for attacks that happened even decades ago. As the deadline looms, a wave of legal actions has surged against major names, bringing shocking accusations to the forefront.

Axl Rose: Guns N’ Roses frontman accused of 1989 assault

Renowned Guns N’ Roses singer Axl Rose finds himself at the center of a lawsuit filed by former Penthouse model Sheila Kennedy. She alleges a violent sexual assault in 1989, claiming Rose used his fame and power to manipulate and control her. Rose’s legal team vehemently denies these allegations, asserting that the incident never occurred.

Cuba Gooding Jr.: Renewed allegations bring new lawsuits

Actor Cuba Gooding Jr. faces renewed allegations of sexual abuse from two women, Jasmine Abbay and Kelsey Harbert. The lawsuits, filed on Wednesday, accuse Gooding of sexual assault and battery, seeking damages for lost wage and emotional distress.

Jamie Foxx: Assault claims surface from 2015

Oscar-winning actor Jamie Foxx is confronted with a lawsuit alleging sexual assault in 2015. The plaintiff, known as Jane Doe, claims Foxx used force to touch her inappropriately at a popular NYC restaurant. Foxx denies the incident, labeling the accusations as frivolous.

Bill Cosby: Past accusations resurface in new lawsuit

Bill Cosby, already a controversial figure, faces a new lawsuit from journalist and publicist Joan Tarshis. Accusing Bill Cosby of battery, assault, and intentional infliction of emotional distress, Tarshis seeks unspecified damages for alleged incidents dating back to the 1960s.

Jimmy Iovine: Music exec accused of sexual abuse

Music executive Jimmy Iovine faces accusations of sexual abuse in a summons filed under New York’s Adult Survivors Act. The plaintiff, under the name Jane Doe, alleges in the court documents that she was “sexually abused, forcibly touched, and subjected to sexual harassment and retaliation” in incidents around August 2007.

These lawsuits are just a glimpse into the more than 2,500 cases filed under the Adult Survivors Act in the past year. Notable figures, including former President Donald Trump and music mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs, have also been entangled in legal battles under this temporary law.

