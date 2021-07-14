5 MAJOR moments of Emmys 2021 nominations: Courteney Cox's FIRST Friends nom; Mj Rodriguez creating history

Emmys 2021 nominations were announced recently and some of these have absolutely blown our minds.

The nominations for the upcoming 73rd Emmy Awards 2021 were recently announced on Tuesday and they turned out to be special for several reasons. The awards are known to honour the best of Television, including series and shows from streaming platforms. Each year, the nominations bring with them a lot of discussion surrounding the surprises and snubs. Among this year's surprises included the four major nods received by Friends: The Reunion.

Also, the amazing recognition received by artists such as Michaela Coel, Tobias Menzies receiving first-time nominations for the coveted honours. Not to mention one of the toughest categories seemed to be the one with Outstanding actresses in leading roles in limited series which boasts of actresses Kate Winslet for Mare of Easttown, Michaela Coel for I May Destroy You, Anya Taylor-Joy for The Queen’s Gambit, Elizabeth Olsen for WandaVision and Cynthia Erivo for Genius: Aretha competing for the honour.

This year's awards have been special for several artists and hence we take a look at some of the major moments of this year's nominations.

Mj Rodriguez's historic nomination for Pose

Rodriguez became the first trans woman to earn a leading acting nod for the FX series. The much-deserved nomination comes a proud moment for all LGBTQIA artists. While this is the first time a trans woman has landed a leading acting nod, previously Orange Is The New Black's Laverne Cox had bagged a supporting nod.

Courteney Cox Friends nod

Courteney Cox finally received her first-ever Emmy nomination for Friends with their recently released reunion special, Friends: The Reunion getting a nod. The special episode has been nominated in four categories including Outstanding Production Design For A Variety Special, Outstanding Directing For A Variety Special, and Outstanding Lighting Design/Lighting Direction For A Variety Special. Previously, Courteney had mentioned in an interview that it was "hurtful" when all members of the lead cast got an Emmy nom except her.

Hamilton's 7 category-domination

It's amazing how a broadway show went on to become a streaming favourite as Lin-Manuel Miranda's Hamilton was released on Disney+. The show received massive recognition at the Emmys as it bagged multiple nominations in the limited series or anthology category.

Rosie Perez's The Flight Attendant nom

Rosie Perez's supporting actress nomination for a comedy series, The Flight Attendant is significant and shocking both at the same time. Significant since the actress is the third Latina actress to get a nod in this category. Also, shocking because she's only the third Latina actress to have received this recognition after Liz Torres was nominated in both 1994 and 1995 for The John Larroquette Show and Sofia Vergara was nominated from 2010 and 2013 for Modern Family.

RuPaul and RuPaul’s Drag Race

RuPaul has bagged two nominations for RuPaul’s Drag Race in the competition program as well as one as the host for a reality program or competition category. What's exciting is that RuPaul wins in these categories could make history as it will put him in a tie with Donald A. Morgan who has been Emmys' most awarded Black performer as per Hollywood Reporter.

Which of these artists are you rooting for at Emmys 2021? Tell us in the comments.

ALSO READ: Emmys 2021 Nominations List: The Crown, Bridgerton, The Queen’s Gambit & more take the lead

Credits :Getty Images

Share your comment ×