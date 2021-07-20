5 MCU projects fans are eagerly anticipating thanks to Tom Hiddleston starrer Loki's epic season finale

From Spider-Man: No Way Home to Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Loki has permanently altered MCU as we know it, beckoning an exciting Phase 4 extravaganza.

*SPOILERS ALERT* In Loki's season finale, thanks to Sylvie's (Sophia Di Martino) cataclysmic decision to kill He Who Remains (Jonathan Majors) aka the creator of TVA (Time Variance Authority) and the one controlling the Sacred Timeline, thus breaking it, MCU will never be viewed the same way again. Towards the end of Loki, we see the God of Mischief (Tom Hiddleston) informing Mobius (Owen Wilson) and Hunter B-15 (Wunmi Mosaku) of a terrifying villain summoning a multiverse war and that they have to be prepared for it.

While trying to come to terms with the shocking twist that Mobius and Hunter B-15 have no clue who Loki is alongside He Who Remains' statue replacing the three Time-Keepers at the TVA headquarters, MCU fans now understand why Marvel is yet to unveil the highly-anticipated trailer of Tom Holland's Spider-Man: No Way Home. Along with Loki Season 2 already in the works, there's even more excitement amped up for upcoming MCU Phase 4 movies like Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Thor: Love and Thunder and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

Here are 5 MCU projects fans are anxiously awaiting thanks to Loki's mind-bending season finale:

Spider-Man: No Way Home

Spider-Man: No Way Home will bring back past cinematic Spidey villains like Jamie Foxx's Electro and Alfred Molina's Doctor Octopus along with a Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) cameo. Given how there are also rumours of past Spider-Man actors Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield, along with their on-screen ladyloves Kirsten Dunst aka Mary Jane and Emma Stone aka Gwen Stacy, making cameos in the Tom Holland starrer, the after-effects of Sylvie breaking the Sacred Timeline is most likely going to first be shown and dealt with in the Tom Holland starrer.

Release Date: December 17, 2021

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

With all the Doctor Strange memes making the rounds post Loki's season finale, showing Dr. Stephen Strange's disappointment over having to clean up Sylvie's catastrophic mess, fans are now even more excited for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Alongside WandaVision, Loki really helped in putting more perspective on what MCU fans can expect from Doctor Strange's sequel, especially with Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff co-starring. Given how Doctor Strange, Scarlett Witch and Loki team up in the comics, a Tom Hiddleston cameo seems highly likely as well.

Release Date: March 25, 2022

Thor: Love and Thunder

In the MCU, what is Thor (Chris Hemsworth) without Loki and while it's been reiterated that the God of Mischief is not a part of Thor: Love and Thunder, given how the Sacred Timeline is in shambles and chaos has already ensued, a Tom Hiddleston cameo doesn't seem too farfetched in the Taika Waititi-curated crazy extravaganza.

Release Date: May 6, 2022

Loki Season 2

Instead of a post-credits scene, Marvel tactfully announced that Loki will be returning for a Season 2 but director Kate Herron won't be returning and no release date has been confirmed as of yet. However, storyline-wise, MCU fans theorise that Loki Season 2 may release after Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and before Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. Maybe, Thor: Love and Thunder's post-credits scene may lead into Loki's second season, perhaps?!

Release Date: TBA

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania

One of the best parts of Loki's season finale was the entry of Jonathan Majors as He Who Remains, of which Kang the Conqueror is an evil variant. Deemed as the next "next big cross-movie villain" (MCU fans believe he's a much greater threat than even Thanos!) by Loki creator and head writer Michael Waldron, Jonathan's next confirmed experience as Kang is in the Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly starrer Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania as the main antagonist, obviously. It will be interesting to see how the foreshadowed, impending multiverse war will pan out...

Release Date: February 17, 2023

While Marvel indulged in a hard gamble with Loki, the experimental chaos definitely paid off! We're even more psyched (than thought possible!) for MCU Phase 4 and can't wait to see what magic Marvel has up its sleeves for fans, this time around!

Which MCU Phase 4 movie or series are you most excited to see thanks to Loki's epic season finale? Share your personal picks as well as wildest theories on what to expect from MCU Phase 4, storyline-wise, with Pinkvilla in the comments section below.

You can read Pinkvilla's review of Loki in our ALSO READ link below.

ALSO READ: Loki Review: Marvel's experimental gamble pays off as the Tom Hiddleston series' 'glorious purpose' is served

Share your comment ×