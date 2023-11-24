5 moments in The Crown that differed from reality; exploring the dramatization of the Royal family amid Netflix show's last season

Netflix's The Crown has seamlessly woven historical events into a captivating narrative, providing viewers with a glimpse into the lives of the British monarchy. While praised for its attention to detail, the series occasionally takes creative liberties, deviating from historical accuracy. In this exploration, we delve into five significant moments where The Crown ventured into the realm of fiction, shedding light on the intricate interplay between reality and drama.

Prince Philip's alleged objection to kneeling

The Crown introduces a dramatic twist during Queen Elizabeth's coronation, portraying Prince Philip objecting to kneeling before the Queen. However, historical evidence suggests no such objection occurred. Prince Philip, well-versed in royal traditions, understood the significance of ceremonial protocols, making this fictional deviation a creative choice rather than a historical fact.

The royal historian Hugo Vickers approved of this false depiction stating, “There's a whole episode of Prince Philip refusing to kneel at the coronation, and saying that no man should have to kneel before his wife. Prince Philip was actually perfectly happy to kneel before his wife, he was brought up as a member of the Greek royal family and he knew the rules from day one. And that sort of thing didn't concern him at all, he's a big enough man to take it in his stride.”

Princess Margaret's unwavering desire for the crown

Contrary to The Crown's portrayal, Princess Margaret did not harbor aspirations for the throne in real life. While the series depicts her as desiring more involvement in royal duties, historical records indicate that Margaret found purpose in charitable endeavors and her societal role, rather than aspiring to rule. This creative narrative choice offers a poignant but inaccurate portrayal of Margaret's true sentiments.

Prince Phillip's Alleged Affairs

Season 2 of The Crown introduces a subplot suggesting Prince Philip's involvement with a ballerina and later hints at an emotional affair with Penny Knatchbull, Phillip's goddaughter. These claims, although tantalizing for dramatic effect, lack concrete evidence in reality. While rumors surround the royal family, there is no substantiated proof of Phillip engaging in affairs, making these narrative elements purely fictional.

Margaret Thatcher's Request to Dissolve Parliament

The Crown depicts a pivotal moment, during episode 10 of Season 4, where Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher seeks the Queen's assistance in dissolving Parliament. However, the Queen herself denies any such talk taking place in real life, emphasizing the divergence between the show's narrative choices and the actual events of Thatcher's political downfall.

The Mythical Balmoral Test

Season 4 introduces the concept of the Balmoral Test, where guests are subjected to social traps. While entertaining, this notion is entirely fictional. Historical experts contest the accuracy of the episode, emphasizing that the royal family, aware of guests' nervousness, strives to create a welcoming atmosphere rather than orchestrating tests.

Vickers clarified on the imaginary depiction of the Balmoral Test, as retrieved via Insider , stating, “If you watch the Balmoral episode, where they invite Mrs Thatcher and absolutely persecute her, absolutely no way would that have happened. It was a disgraceful episode, and wrong in every detail from beginning to end. Of course, The Balmoral Test doesn't exist. The royal family is very well aware that guests are going to be nervous in their presence, and go out of their way to make them welcome."

The Crown's brilliance lies not only in its historical accuracy but also in its ability to artfully blend fact and fiction. As viewers traverse the intricate tapestry of the British monarchy, it is essential to appreciate the show's creative liberties while acknowledging the historical realities that shape our understanding of these iconic moments. The Crown' season 6, part 2 will soon be released on 14 December, 2023.

