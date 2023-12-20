5 most anticipated Marvel projects releasing in 2024; Deadpool 3, Venom 3, and more

2023 was a mixed year for Marvel Entertainment. Even though the second season of Loki was a huge success, people also loved Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.3. On the other hand, projects like Secret Invasion and The Marvels faced huge backlash. Amid the SAG-AFTRA strikes and the Jonathan Majors controversy, the upcoming year does not look very promising for the studio, however, there are some exciting projects lined up that can turn their luck around for the better.

Echo

Since the MCU’s huge releases have been either a hit or miss recently, it is a good idea for the studio to focus on character-centric projects to build a compelling and well-rounded storyline. That is why the Disney+ miniseries Echo, which is a spin-off of the well-received Hawkeye series, is being anticipated by the fans. It will tell the story of Maya Lopez, also known as Echo, a deaf, Native American woman who can perfectly mimic the movement of others. Formerly the leader of the Tracksuit Mafia, Echo is being pursued by Wilson Fist following the events of Hawkeye, which forces her to go to her home in Oklahoma and bond with her community.

Madame Web

Another highly-anticipated Marvel movie that will come out early next year is Madame Web, based on the Marvel Comics character of the same name. Instead of being a part of the main MCU timeline, Cassandra ‘Cassie’ Webb or Madame Web will be a part of Sony’s Spider-Man Universe consisting of films like Venom, Venom: Let There Be Carnage and Morbius. The film will tell the story of Cassandra Webb, played by Dakota Johnson , who is a Manhattan paramedic and has powerful psychic powers that allow her to see within the Spider world. Coming to theaters in February of 2024.

Deadpool 3

Ryan Reynolds ’ Deadpool is easily one of the most beloved characters to ever appear on screen. The two Deadpool movies were a huge success thanks to the Merc with a Mouth. Being the only MCU movie scheduled for the next calendar year, Deadpool 3 is easily the most-awaited MCU project of the next year. Deadpool 3 will grace the screens on 26th July of the next year. And even though not much else is known about the project, fans are hopeful about this movie turning the tide for the MCU.

Venom 3

After the success of Venom and Venom: Let There Be Carnage, it is not a surprise that Marvel is once again bringing Eddie and his eccentric alien symbiote back on screen. Tom Hardy will be reprising his role of Eddie/Venom and the fans cannot wait to see more of his antics as the actor is said to be perfect for the dual roles. Nothing much is known about the project other than the fact that it will come out in November of 2024.

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man

What If…? Was easily one of the most successful Disney+ series to have come out from the MCU. The animated show garnered a lot of attention as it explored the different alternate realities within the MCU. A similar project is going to drop soon but this time it will focus on our friendly neighborhood web-slinger and what would have happened if he was mentored by Norman Osborn instead of Tony Stark. Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man will also have Charlie Cox voicing Matt Murdock/Daredevil while Hudson Thames, who voiced Peter Parker in What If…? will also be reprising his role. Marvel is also going to reveal another animated series called Marvel Zombies which will expand on the What If…? zombie episode.

