5 Most Iconic Matthew Perry moments as Chandler Bing in Friends; #4 is HILARIOUS

Later actor Matthew Perry's passing continues to shock fans, family, and friends alike. The world sure lost a friend as the news of his death at the age of 54 came out. Over the years in his career, Matthew Perry played a number of characters. But Chandler Bing was the character that he will be most remembered for. The sarcasm and wit of the character was something that had the fans root for this friend the most. Here are five of the most iconic scenes in the sitcom Friends, where Matthew's Chandler certainly stole the show!

Chandler's Proposal to Monica

Episode number: Season 6 Episodes 24/25

Title: The One with the Proposal

Chandler Punched Janice

Episode number: Season 5 Episode 12

Title: The One with Chandler's Work Laugh

Janice, Chandler's on-again, off-again girlfriend, is known for her distinct and often grating laugh. In a season three episode, Chandler finally loses his patience and, after spending way too much time with her, blurts out his famous line: "In case you haven't noticed, I don't exactly have a lot of control over how loud I'm talking." He then punctuates the moment by mimicking Janice's laugh and punching an empty chair. This unforgettable scene encapsulates Chandler's humorous way of dealing with life's absurdities.

Chandler's Secret crush on Kathy

Episode number: Season 4 Episode 7

Title: The One Where Chandler Crosses the Line

At the time when Joey was dating Kathy, it was Chandler who had to work on his emotions and cover up for his mate. From his cringe-worthy attempts at seductive voices to pretending to enjoy Kathy's taste in literature, his awkward infatuation leads to a hilarious and unforgettable storyline.

Chandler convincing Erica

Episode number: The One With The Birth Mother

Title: Season 10 Episode 9

In the episode titled 'The One With The Birth Mother,' it was the time when Matthew Perry's Chandler was the most vulnerable. He had gone to visit Erin, only to tell her that he could not give Monica the one thing that she had wanted for all these years. His heartfelt words and genuine emotions in this scene stand out as a testament to his character's growth and maturity.

Chandler's second Proposal to Monica

Episode number: Series finale Season 10 Episode 17/18

Title: The Last One

In the series finale, when it was time to bid farewells, Chandler decided to make the day special for Monica and propose to her once again. With a quivering voice, he says, "I got to say something here. If you want to get married, then I want to marry you. If you want to get married, I... I gotta marry you." His heartfelt proposal marks the beginning of a bright and happy future for the couple.

