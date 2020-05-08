5 movies starring Ian Somerhalder and Nina Dobrev you just can’t skip if you loved them in The Vampire Diaries

Here’s a list of 5 movies featuring Ian Somerhalder and Nina Dobrev you need to binge watch if you loved them in The Vampire Diaries. Check it out.

It has been a while since the last episode of The Vampire Diaries was aired and we still can’t get over the show. We miss the drama, we miss the suspense, we miss the magic, and most importantly we miss the all-consuming romance between Nina Dobrev’s Elena Gilbert and Ian Somerhalder’s Damon Salvatore. Every time we saw them on screen, it was all about chemistry and fireworks! Even when Elena was dating Stefan, the fans could not stop rooting for her and Damon.

The two seemed perfectly comfortable with each other, of course it helped that they were dating in the read life. Not just as a couple, the actors did a great job at making their characters look believable. The popular show concluded after successfully running for eight seasons (171 episodes). It first aired on the television in 2009 and the finale episode was released on March 10, 2017. But if you still crave to see the two actors working their magic on screen, here’s a list of movies that you should definitely binge watch.

XXX: Return of Xander Cage: The 2017 action thriller film features Nina Dobrev sharing the screen space with Vin Diesel, , Ruby Rose, Samuel L. Jackson and Ice Cube. Her character Becky Clearidge is nothing like Elena. In the film Nina plays the role of a geeky tech girl and she is adorable.

Wake: This romantic-indie film Ian and Bijou Phillips in the lead role. It features Ian as this totally charming character Tyler. The story revolves around Bijou’s Carys Reitman, emotionally isolated, modern girl who goes to strangers' funerals. At one of these funerals, she meets Tyler, a man mourning his fiancée, and the two eventually fall in love.

Then Came You: The film, which came out in 2018, features Maisie Williams, Asa Butterfield, and Nina in the lead roles. It’s an adventure-comedy film about a hypochondriac working as an airport baggage handler. He is forced to confront his fears when a terminally ill British teenager choses him to help her carry out her eccentric bucket list.

The Rules of Attraction: The romantic comedy film released in 2002 and the cast list includes Ian, Shannyn Sossamon, James Van Der Beek, and Jessica Biel. The movie is about a group of incredibly spoiled and overprivileged college students and it involves a very complicated love triangle.

Too Young to Marry: The film is exactly what the title suggests. Featuring Trevor Blumas and Nina as high school students Max Doyle and Jessica Carpenter who are hopelessly in love with each other and feel like they are ready to take the next big step in their relationship. And they go forward with the plan and get married. They then try to strike a balance between their dreams and aspirations, and their married life.

