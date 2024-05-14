5 Movies To Watch If You Liked Nicholas Galitzine Starrer Red, White And Royal Blue

Red, White, and Royal Blue is one of the most phenomenal romantic comedies on the block. Nicholas Galitzine and Taylor Zakhar Perez play Henry, the Prince of the United Kingdom, and Alex, the son of the US President, respectively. The film follows their developing romantic relationship, which follows the typical enemies-to-lovers theme, as well as the challenges that emerge from such an unusual union.

Rom-coms provide a consistent supply of enjoyment for audiences. They will always be like a traditional love story about two individuals falling in love. even if the premise is somewhat absurd. With the outstanding announcement of Red, White, and Royal Blue, fans are anticipatingly waiting to watch the sequel to the film. If you like red, white, and royal blue and are looking for more love stories, There are plenty of films with similar principles, themes, or clichés that can satisfy your craving. Here are the top 5 films to watch if you loved Red, White, and Royal Blue.

ALSO READ: 10 Best Summer Romantic Comedies To Watch This Season On Netflix

Roman Holiday

Classic Hollywood Stars Audrey Hepburn and Gregory Peck star in William Wyler's Roman Holiday, which is one of cinema's most lasting romantic comedies. Hepburn received an Oscar for her depiction as the princess of an unknown European country who fled her palace for a day of leisure in Rome. She was accompanied by Joe, a reporter seeking an exclusive with the elusive prince.

Roman Holiday is a romance film classic known for its witty dialogue, captivating plot, and heartbreaking finale. Hepburn's now-iconic portrayal as Princess Ann is still lovely and winning, and her chemistry with Peck is as appealing today as it was in 1953. Roman Holiday is a classic rom-com that serves as a natural, albeit slightly cynical, companion piece to Red, White, and Royal Blue.

Handsome Devil

Fans of Red, White, and Royal Blue should watch Nicholas Galitzine's breakout performance in the 2016 coming-of-age drama Handsome Devil. The plot revolves around Ned, an outcast student at an all-boys, rugby-obsessed Irish boarding school. who forms an unexpected bond with Conor, his new roommate, and the school's star player.

Handsome Devil is a dramatic and compassionate examination of sexuality, friendship, and adolescence. Which makes it a unique teen film that is both smart and amusing. Galitzine and co-star Fionn O'Shea create a loving and emotional bond that jumps off the screen. Handsome Devil is a true jewel of contemporary homosexual cinema.

Alex Strangelove

Craig Johnson's 2018 romantic comedy. Alex Strangelove is a modern LGBT film classic. The plot revolves around Alex Truelove, a high school senior. who intends to lose his virginity to his best friend-turned-girlfriend, Claire. However, everything changes when he meets Elliot, an attractive and strong gay youngster who makes him reconsider his sexuality.

Alex Strangelove is a queer masterpiece: funny, insightful, heartwarming, thoughtful, and, most importantly, romantic. The film's portrayal of young love and sexuality is bold and unabashedly honest. providing a new and mature perspective on a subject few teen films can credit to. The romance aspect of Alex Strangelove is unapologetically hopeful and alluring. Which makes it one of the best LGBTQ+ movies on Netflix and a distinguishing 21st-century queer cinema.

The Princess Diaries 2: The Royal Engagement

Oscar-winners Anne Hathaway and Julie Andrews reunited for The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement, the follow-up to their 2001 success, The Princess Diaries. Set in Genoa in the days leading up to Mia's coronation, the plot follows her efforts to find a husband after learning that an unmarried woman cannot accede to the king. However, her relationship with a handsome Duke is shattered by Viscount Mabrey's intention to marry his handsome nephew, Nicholas, to the unknowing Mia.

The Princess Diaries 2 gets the most out of its obviously ludicrous premise. The film's hidden weapon is Chris Pine's charming rascal Nicholas, who serves as the ideal counterpoint to Hathaway's wide-eyed Mia. Pine and Hathaway have undeniable, explosive chemistry that almost makes viewers forget they're seeing a Disney film. Fans of the sizzling Red, White, and Royal Blue will like this cute romantic comedy.

The Young Victoria

Movies depicting real royals are popular in Hollywood, and they typically include a strong dosage of fiction, especially if they are award-winning movies. However, The Young Victoria strives to be as historically accurate as possible, chronicling Queen Victoria's early reign and her timeless passion for Prince Albert with extraordinary patience and accuracy.

Emily Blunt excels as the eponymous heroine, portraying a more muted and delicate version of the monarch, particularly when partnered with Rupert Friend as her one true love. Although too emotional at times, The Young Victoria depicts a beautiful and devastatingly charming love story that admirers of royalty and romance will adore.

