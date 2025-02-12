5 Must-Watch Movies Starring Apple Cider Vinegar Star Kaitlyn Dever; From Rosaline to Booksmart

Kaitlyn Dever is the new star on the block since the success of Netflix’s crime drama series Apple Cider Vinegar. But it turns out the actress had done side and main roles on numerous other projects before landing her breakout role as Belle Gibson.

In this list, we have included some of Denver’s underrated movies you may or may not have heard of. Before winding down our top 5 movie picks, here are special mentions. She starred in the hit sitcom The Last Man Standing, which ran from 2011 to 2021.

Moreover, Denver will be part of Max’s beloved series, The Last of Us, in its upcoming second season. In the show based on based on a famous computer game, the actress will portray the infamous antagonist, Abby.

Booksmart

This comedy-drama tells a hilarious tale of two geeky best friends, Amy (Denver) and Molly (Beanie Feldstein). After completing high school with flying colors, the young girls are hit with the fear of not fitting in with their college peers.

Determined not to lag, the academic superstars decide to cram four years of fun into one night, prompting some hilarious and epic moments!

No One Will Save You

This 2021 horror/sci-fi flick is proof of Denver's versatility! She plays Brynn Adams, an anxiety-ridden young girl who only finds solace within the walls of her childhood home. One night, she's awakened by strange noises, only to realize it's an alien intrusion. Now, she must battle those creatures alone!

All Summers End

A perfect summer romance movie that follows a young couple, Conrad Steven (Tye Sheridan) and Grace Turner (Denver). Their perfect relationship unravels after Conrad commits an innocent prank due to peer pressure from his two best friends. The incident has a disastrous impact on Grace’s family, leaving Conrad to grapple with his guilty conscience.

Ticket to Paradise

Julia Roberts and George Clooney formally married couple George and David, who join forces to stop their daughter Lily (Denver) from making the same mistake they believe they made 25 years ago. The former flames fly to Bali to sabotage Lily’s wedding, only to rekindle their romance and happily ever after!

Rosaline

According to the official synopsis, this film is a "comedic retelling of Shakespeare's Romeo and Juliet, told from the point of view of Romeo's jilted ex, Rosaline. Denver plays the titular character, while Kyle Allen plays Romeo, Isabela Merced plays Juliet, and Sean Teale portrays Dario.

