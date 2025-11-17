4 New Hollywood OTT Releases This Week You Can’t Miss: From Train Dreams to A Man on the Inside

This week, major OTT platforms are bringing a mix of biographical dramas, thrilling mysteries, romantic dramedies, and unique music specials. From Netflix to JioHotstar, viewers have a wide range of entertainment options. Here’s a complete guide to the biggest Hollywood OTT releases this week.

Back to Black

Cast: Marisa Abela, Jack O’Connell, Eddie Marsan

Marisa Abela, Jack O’Connell, Eddie Marsan Director: Sam Taylor-Johnson

Sam Taylor-Johnson Language: English

English Genre: Biographical Drama

Biographical Drama Release Date: November 17

November 17 Where to Watch: Netflix

Back to Black traces the life of legendary singer Amy Winehouse. The film follows her journey from Camden to creating her iconic album Back to Black. Marisa Abela delivers a strong performance as Winehouse, capturing her talent, struggles, and emotional depth. Jack O’Connell and Eddie Marsan support her in bringing the story of her life and legacy to the screen. Directed by Sam Taylor-Johnson, the movie offers an intimate look at the brilliance and heartbreak of Winehouse’s life.

A Man on the Inside (Season 2)

Cast: Ted Danson

Ted Danson Language: English

English Genre: Comedy, Mystery

Comedy, Mystery Release Date: November 20

November 20 Where to Watch: Netflix

Ted Danson returns in Season 2 of A Man on the Inside as retired professor-turned-undercover investigator Charles Nieuwendyk. This season takes him to Wheeler College to uncover a mysterious blackmailer targeting the college president. The show blends comedy, mystery, and quirky characters, making it a light and engaging watch.

The Roses

Cast: Benedict Cumberbatch, Olivia Colman, Allison Janney, Andy Samberg, Sunita Mani, Ncuti Gatwa

Benedict Cumberbatch, Olivia Colman, Allison Janney, Andy Samberg, Sunita Mani, Ncuti Gatwa Director: Jay Roach

Jay Roach Language: English

English Genre: Romantic Dramedy

Romantic Dramedy Release Date: November 20

November 20 Where to Watch: JioHotstar

The Roses reimagines The War of the Roses, exploring a marriage on the verge of collapse. Benedict Cumberbatch and Olivia Colman lead the story of a couple dealing with chaos, humor, and emotional conflict. Jay Roach’s direction, along with an ensemble cast, makes this romantic dramedy both funny and heartfelt.

Train Dreams

Cast: Joel Edgerton, Felicity Jones

Joel Edgerton, Felicity Jones Director: Clint Bentley

Clint Bentley Language: English

English Genre: Drama

Drama Release Date: November 21

November 21 Where to Watch: Netflix

Based on a celebrated novel, Train Dreams stars Joel Edgerton as a logger navigating love, loss, and survival in early 20th-century America. Set against the expansion of the railway, the film portrays Robert Grainier’s personal struggles amidst the rapid modernization of his world.

