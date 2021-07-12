5 OG cast members we wish to see in a dramatic appearance on Gossip Girl reboot

Gossip Girl reboot has officially begun and we are already hoping for some old characters from the OG series to return.

With the premiere of the Gossip Girl reboot, we bet fans of the original series are already missing their favourite characters. While the new series promises a different story and double the glamour, the charm of the original still hasn't lost and with the makers of the reboot promising some interesting cameos of characters from the original series, it looks like our dream to see some of our favourites may finally come true.

Recently, Gossip Girl reboot's showrunner Joshua Safran in an interview with Variety revealed that the upcoming episodes of the reboot will have something special for fans. In the pilot episode, we already saw callbacks to characters of Chuck and Blair and also Nate Archibald and looks like we should be gearing up for more.

For anyone who has seen the original show that aired from 2007 to 2012, it wasn't only the leading characters but also the supporting ones that made a strong impact to the dramatic storyline. We also got to see some recurring cameos such as that of Sebastian Stan's Carter Baizen who entered the storyline with a bang and left it on an equally interesting note. Here's a look at some characters from the original series we want to see on the reboot.

Ed Westwick's Chuck Bass

While we'll be more than happy to both Chuck (Ed Westwick) and Blair (Leighton Meester) make an appearance together, if for some reason Blair Waldorf is too busy running a fundraiser, we don't mind Ed Westwick just making a cameo to serve us some looks as the badass Chuck Bass.

Blake Lively's Serena van der Woodsen

Blake Lively's unmissable charm as Serena Van der Woodsen is being dearly missed in the reboot and we wouldn't mind her making a stop at the Upper East Side so that Gossip Girl can post some juicy gossip once again.

Zuzanna Szadkowski's Dorota Kishlovsky

Was there anyone as likable as Dorota on the original Gossip Girl series? We don't think so. If Leighton Meester's Blair Waldorf is to make a return, she has to be accompanied by Dorota because there's no problem that this duo can't solve.

Chace Crawford's Nate Archibald

While Nate Archibald's character started off well in the original series, fans believe that his arc soon turned disappointing. It's possible for makers to do justice to Crawford's Archibald character in the reboot and we wish this time he is introduced minus all the drama that he was involved in thanks to his family business.

Taylor Momsen's Jenny Humphrey

We agree that for many fans Jenny may have been the least likable character on the show but one has to agree that Jenny's 'good girl gone bad' phase made for some of the most exciting episodes and we need that spice in the reboot.

Let us know which OG Gossip Girl character would you like to see in the reboot in comments.

