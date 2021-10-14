5 PHOTOS of Kylie, Kourtney and more prove no one celebrates Halloween better than Kardashian-Jenners

The Halloween season is here and while everyone working hard on their costume ideas for the festivities, the decorations have already begun at the Kardashian-Jenner household. Looks like it's time you take some inspiration from the Keeping Up With the Kardashians fam as they take us through all their fun Halloween activities through social media. From posting photos of scary cupcakes to the patio decor, you will find everything you to get into the spooky mood by taking a look at the Instagram posts of the Kardashian-Jenner sisters.

Kourtney Kardashian surely seems to have begun early on to work on her home decor for Halloween and has been sharing glimpses of skeletons and more weird stuff that has been put up at her house. Also joining her was, Kylie who dropped a glimpse of the holiday pumpkins and cute cupcakes that she made with daughter Stormi recently. Although not just these recent posts, but we have loved the dedication that Kourtney, Kim, Khloe, Kylie and Kendall show when it comes to celebrating Halloween every year. Here's looking at some of their craziest Halloween outfits, decor and more.

Kourtney Kardashian's the 'Queen of Halloween'

Kourtney Kardashian all geared up to celebrate 2021 Halloween in the most epic manner and hence she began to prep for the same quite early on as she shared a post of the spooky decor on October 1 itself. Recently, though she shared a snap calling herself the 'Queen of Halloween' as she posed alongside skeletons in a goth look.

Kendall's best Halloween throwback

Only Kendall Jenner can manage to look spooky and stylish at the same time. This photo of the model from 2018 still remains our favourite considering she looks the classiest witch ever.

The Flintstones fam

There's nothing better than dressing up like your favourite cartoon characters for Halloween and if you can turn into Betty Rubble from The Flintstones, why not. For 2019's Halloween, Kim and Kanye turned their family into the Flintstones fam in adorable costumes.

Khloe's Cruella de Vil moment

Remember when Khloe turned into the wicked Cruella de Vil for 2019's Halloween? We still can't get over her daughter, True dressed up as a cute little dalmatian from this photo. This the kind of drama you need when it comes to dressing up for Halloween don't you think?

When Stormi was 'mini-me' of Kylie Jenner from Met Gala

In one of the cutest moments ever, Kylie Jenner dressed up her daughter Stormi Webster in the same look as her from the Met Gala. In a cute post she had shared on Instagram, Stormi could be seen in the purple feathery outfit while Kylie wrote, "i cant handle this!!!!"

Tell us your favourite Halloween costume of the Kardashian-Jenner siblings in comments below.

