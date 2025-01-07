5 Psychological Thrillers To Watch on Max This Week ft Black Swan and Midsommar
Dive into the world of mind-bending suspense with these top psychological thrillers on Max, including Black Swan, Midsommar, and more gripping films that will keep you on the edge of your seat.
If you’re in the mood for mind-bending suspense, Max has some excellent psychological thrillers to keep you hooked. From unsettling family dilemmas to cult horrors, these films promise gripping stories that leave a lasting impression. Here are five must-watch psychological thrillers streaming on Max this week.
1. Black Swan (2010)
Darren Aronofsky’s Black Swan is a masterpiece of psychological tension. Natalie Portman delivers an Oscar-winning performance as Nina, a ballerina whose obsession with perfection takes a dark toll on her psyche. As she prepares for her role in Swan Lake, the line between illusion and reality blurs, creating a tense, unforgettable experience.
2. Parasite (2019)
Bong Joon-ho’s Parasite is a darkly comedic thriller that won multiple Oscars, including Best Picture. This Korean-language film follows a struggling family who deceives their way into the lives of a wealthy household.
3. Midsommar (2019)
Ari Aster’s Midsommar shifts horror into broad daylight. Florence Pugh stars as Dani, a grieving woman who joins her boyfriend on a trip to a secluded Swedish commune. What begins as a serene cultural festival soon reveals dark and disturbing rituals.
4. The Killing of a Sacred Deer (2017)
Directed by Yorgos Lanthimos, The Killing of a Sacred Deer is a chilling modern take on the Greek tragedy Iphigenia in Aulis. Colin Farrell stars as a surgeon faced with an impossible choice: kill a family member or watch his entire family succumb to a mysterious illness. Barry Keoghan’s eerie performance adds a menacing edge to this unsettling thriller.
5. Caddo Lake (2024)
Caddo Lake, written and directed by Celine Held and Logan George, is a fresh addition to the thriller genre. Starring Dylan O’Brien and Eliza Scanlen, the film follows parallel journeys tied to a mysterious phenomenon at Caddo Lake.
