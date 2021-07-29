5 QUOTES from television show Friends that will never stop being RELATABLE in the ‘real world’

Friends has been one of those shows for young people that has taught them a thing or two about life. Interestingly, the six youngsters in their 20s, and their relentless banter, with occasional trips to the coffee house Central Perk, has always been our safest bet. The characters, Rachel Green, Ross Geller, Monica Geller, Chandler Bing, Phoebe Buffay, and Joey Tribbiani have not only been our mentors who taught us how to strive hard even when the going gets tougher, but has also urged us to never miss a bite of the cookie or a sip at the coffee when your friends are sharing a funny story with you.

We have definitely related unanimously with some of the instances in the show. Cordial dialogues, empathetic responses, and the feeling of being one with your closest people are what the television show taught us.

However, without further ado, here are five super-relatable quotes from the show Friends that we all can unitedly raise our coffee mugs to:

"Boyfriends And Girlfriends Will Come And Go, But This Is For Life.”

Phoebe Buffay never backed off from calling her friends out when they didn’t respect the special friendship that the six shared. From middle-naming Joey to literally forcing Monica and Rachel to apologize to each other, Lisa Kudrow's character has oftentimes, really summed up the show's entire concept.

The one thing that is remarkable about this particular dialogue is how Friends fans can also relate this being the foundation of any friendship whatsoever. So really, when a friend tries to skip lunch, or a casual hangout stating they have ‘other plans’, go out and spill these words at them, and inculcate the importance of nurturing true friendships!

"Welcome to the real world. It sucks. You’re gonna love it."

None of the other quotes from the show top this line from the Pilot episode. When the Friends gather around Rachel to destroy her father’s credit cards and urge her to live her life on her own terms, Monica really made it her own show by embracing Rachel in a side hug and saying these words, which even as fans, we can super-relate to!

So, to explain the words of Monica “Faloola” Geller, despite the world being unimaginably unfair at times, we can still hold on to the belief that it gets better, and more understanding eventually.

"Phoebe, do you have a plan? I don’t even have a ‘pla.’"

Early in the show, when Rachel was having a crisis while the girls decided to have a sleepover, Phoebe was asked if she knew what she wanted to do in her life! This particular quote is among the most hilarious and relatable ones because none of us can ever proudly say that we have solid plans for our future! We’re just taking things one day at a time and can definitely hope that our life will eventually get “un-floopy”.

"Everything you need to know is in that first kiss"

Our Ray-Ray Green had some pearls of wisdom to share when it came to fashion and love. Rachel might not have known where all the states were, but she definitely knew a thing or two about being in love with the right person. (cue: I got off the plane!)

Lovers can agree that this particular quote is as real as it can get. There definitely have been times in each of our lives when our friends have given us valuable relationship advice, and while some of them might have been direct copies from romantic movies, others are often from real-life experiences. One of them being something that Rachel too believes in - everything you need to know, is in that first kiss! (or while the pandemic is on, in that first text!)

"I think I can safely say that we all have family issues, work, and/or are sick"

How many times have we ditched that party, or that brunch, to just stay at home in our pajamas, and watch Friends on repeat? While the exact context of the show was Ross inviting his friends for his paleontology conference which none of them seemed to have any interest in, this particular dialogue by the bing-a-ling Chandler Bing is even applicable in our day-to-day humdrum. Well, Chandler! Could you BE anymore right?

Bonus: "Wash Your Hands!"

When Chandler comes out of the washroom, Phoebe instantly asks him to wash his hands, which definitely is the most relatable phrase while COVID-19 decides to stay with us a little longer.

