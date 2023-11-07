5 reasons Rashida Jones' Karen deserved better than her plotline on The Office

The Office has been one of the most iconic shows to have come onto our screens. From dating profiles to random small talks, the sitcom has become a staple amongst the younger generation that stumbled upon the show via streaming platforms. Now while it is widely beloved and appreciated for its humor, wit, and well-built characters, not everyone gets their deserved due. Karen Filippelli, played by Rashida Jones was on the show for only one season, but she made her mark.

As newer generations get into the fandom, people have been realizing that Karen was villainized by no fault of her own. She met Jim at a time when he was still reeling from his feelings for Pam, and ultimately Jones' character ended up being a rebound for the main couple to end together. The writers of the show failed her on many levels, romantic, and professional. So here are the reasons why the Stamford native deserved better in the show.

Karen moved to Scranton because of Jim

Karen first met Jim when he had decided to move to the Stamford branch of Dunder Mifflin at the start of season 3. But by episode 7 things weren't looking all that great for the city's branch, which ultimately ended up in Stamford and Scranton's branches merging. At first, Karen was visibly unsure about her decision to take up the offer to move cities, but when Jim slightly hinted at an interest in being with her, telling her Scranton isn't all that bad of a place, she was convinced to pack up her life and move with him.

It should be noted, that this was even though the two had known each other for only a little while, and Jim was still very much not over his crush on Pam. So knowing that he'll be facing his old flame back home, he brought Karen along with him to help him through it, which was unintentionally selfish at best, and cruel at worst.

Karen has struck up a good friendship with Pam

From the get-go when Pam found out about Jim and Karen's relationship after the two moved to Scranton branch, she was always cold to her, via her admission. During the famous Christmas party episode, the two seemed to have struck up a good friendship while competing against Angela's Party Planning Committee. The two complimented each other's personalities perfectly. It was perhaps the only time when Pam had a friend in the office that was so similar to her in wit, and sensibilities, other than Jim.

Then it is sad that all of it was lost when Karen finally found out that her boyfriend had an intense crush on her office bestie. If by chance the two could've eliminated the Jim factor in their relationship, we could've had one of the most iconic friendships on the show.

Advertisement

Karen was one of the few sane characters

The Office is known to have some wacky personalities that kept the show entertaining, but even then it always needed some characters who could see it through the eyes of the outsider, which would more often than not make the episodes funnier. Jim and Pam were often those characters, but with Karen in the mix, the audience got to see a true view of the office. But the longer she had stayed there, she wasn't the one to pull herself out of her colleague's antics, many times making it even funnier than before. Not to mention, she was insanely good at her job, eventually becoming the branch manager of Utica Dunder Mifflin.

Karen had the potential to be a regular

Karen wasn't the only one who had shifted to the Scranton branch when the merger happened, in fact, most of the Stamford had taken up the opportunity to move to Micheal Scott's office. But in the next couple of episodes, all the new joiners had already quit. Except for Karen and Andy, the former seemed to be fitting in better than the rest from the get-go. Reportedly Rashida Jones' character was also quite likable for the fandom. If it weren't for the love triangle between Jim, Pam, and her, she possibly could've become a series regular.

Karen was villainized for coming between Pam and Jim

Karen and Jim got together when the latter was still very much in love with Pam. Throughout the 3rd season, the audience sees the couple grow, as they pass through many hurdles, but one thing that needs to be appreciated about Karen is that she was never one to hold in her feelings, always communicating openly with Jim. One thing that he was bad at. In the second last episode as Pam blabbered out all her emotions for Jim, she was rightly left shell-shocked, and even a little insecure about the relationship. But while she was quite likable, her standing in the way of Pam and Jim's all-consuming love wasn't appreciated by many, even when it was through no fault of her own.

So the end of it all, Karen might've been the greenest flag to have ever been part of The Office, who just found herself at the wrong place at the wrong time.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Was Rainn Wilson unhappy with his Dwight Schrute role in The Office? The actor REVEALS