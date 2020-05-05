5 Reasons why Nina Dobrev and Ian Somerhalder should recreate their magical Vampire Diaries romance onscreen

Here’s a list of reasons why we want to see Nina Dobrev and Ian Somerhalder recreating their magical Vampire Diaries romance onscreen. Check it out.

Nina Dobrev’s Elena Gilbert and Ian Somerhalder’s Damon Salvatore were hands down one of the most beloved romantic pairing on The Vampire Diaries and the fans still continue to gush about just how perfect they were together. The characters gave us couple goals every time we saw them onscreen because of their irresistible chemistry. While it took people by surprise when Elena left Stefan Salvatore and fell in love with his older Damon, they later proved that they belong together. And the fans could not stop rooting for the two.

The popular show concluded after successfully running for eight seasons (171 episodes). It first aired on the television in 2009 and the finale episode was released on March 10, 2017. It’s been a while since Nina and Ian treated us with their magical romance, but we still can’t get over the two. Nina and Ian were perfect as Elena and Damon, and here is a list of 5 reasons why the actors need to recreate the romance onscreen.

Their fireworks: The world of entertainment is full of reel life couples that fall flat when it comes to making the audience believe in their romance but not Nina and Ian. The actors were believable as Elena and Damon and their romance always left us with butterflies. It helps that the actors were dating in real life. The two were in a relationship during the early years on The Vampire Diaries.

The all-consuming romance: One of the reasons why we want to see the two back on screen as a couple, is because their Vampire Diaries characters perfectly complemented each other and we would love to see that kind of compatibility again. In the show Damon decided to let go of his life as a vampire to live happily ever after with his human love Elena. And we are craving to see two lovers making that kind of sacrifices for each other again.

The comfort: A major reason why the chemistry between the two seemed so effortless, was that they felt comfortable with each other. You never saw them struggling to create the magic on screen, they just naturally had it.

They were fun together: While there are fans who are still, after all this while, upset about how the creators ended things between Elena and Damon’s brother Stefan, no one can deny that the Elena and Damon were fun together. Not just the intense romance, but the actors also looked believable in the fun scenes. They genuinely loved each other’s company, and it made their performance a treat for the viewers.

The real life bond: The audience fell in love with their characters because the actors were hopelessly in love with each other. The romance came naturally because the two were dating each other in real life. Their characters had an inbuilt understanding and that made the two look perfect together. And when the actors share that kind of understanding, their onscreen presence is always a treat.

The actors dated for 3 years from 2010 to 2013 before ending their relationship. They were such a significant part of the series, and two of the most cherished characters that it is impossible to imagine the show without them. A lesser known fact about the show is that both Elena and Damon’s characters were offered to other actors before the creators decided to cast Nina and Ian. High School Musical star Ashley Tisdale and Jessica Simpson's sister Ashlee, were in talks to join the series as Elena, but that did not work out.

The show was such a huge hit that even after so many season, when it creators concluded the story, it left the fans asking for more. After the last episode of the show was aired, the fans started demanding another season. And it was recently reported that the makers of the show are planning its renewal.

Reportedly, the creators have now decided to renew the television series with a set of fresh actors reprising the iconic roles. The filming of the show will start once the ongoing Coronavirus crisis fades away and life gets back to normal. The series will return 3 years after the last season concluded back in 2017.

Credits :GETTY IMAGES

