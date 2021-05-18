5 revelations about Bill and Melinda Gates' relationship highlighted in Inside Bill's Brain docuseries

Amid Bill Gates and Melinda Gates' divorce, we take a look at how their relationship was highlighted on Netflix's docuseries about the Microsoft co-founder.

Bill Gates and Melinda Gates recently announced they are divorcing each other after 27 years of marriage. The couple who are known for their philanthropic work across the globe through the organisation, Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, revealed that they would continue to work together but were parting ways as a couple. It came as surprise to many as Bill and Melinda decided to split given that their relationship over the years has seemed to be one of the most successful ones given how they complimented each other's aspirations.

In their statement announcing their split, the couple's joint statement said, "We no longer believe we can grow together as a couple in this next phase of our lives." With the news of their divorce setting a precedent for a barrage of speculations regarding the reason for their breakup, we decided to take a look at the couple's good times and take a look at what their relationship looked like in Netflix's docuseries about Microsoft co-founder, Inside Bill's Brain: Decoding Bill Gates which released in 2019. Here's a look at some interesting revelations about Bill and Melinda's relationship from the docuseries.

Bill referred to Melinda as an "equal partner"

In one of the series' episodes, Bill discusses his relationship with Melinda and refers to her as an "equal partner." Stating that their personalities match, Gates says, "She's totally my partner. She's a real partner cause, she is totally equal in how we do things." Further adding onto how they think alike, he says, "She's a lot like me in that she's optimistic, she's interested in science. She's better with people than I am."

Bill never complained about Melinda

For one of the interviews on the docuseries, Bill's friend, Mike Slade talks about the couple. Slade reveals how Bill and Melinda are truly "equal partners." At one point, he even stresses about Bill never complaining about Melinda. Slade says, "He [Bill] appreciates everything about her [Melinda]. I've never heard him complain about her. He's the only person I know who I've never heard complain about his wife."

Bill wished he thanked Melinda more

It's hard to believe that almost two years before the couple announced their separation, Bill once mentioned that he wished he thanked his wife, Melinda more. In the series, when asked about one thing he'd think of that he should have done if he were to die today, the businessman answers, "You know, thanking Melinda."

Bill weighed on pros and cons of marriage

Melinda shares one of the most interesting anecdotes related to their wedding in the series as she recalls the story of how Bill decided to get married. Bursting into laughter, Melinda reveals how she walked in on Bill writing a list of pros and cons of marriage on his whiteboard. She also mentions how Bill was confused if he would be able to manage Microsoft and a marriage together.

Melinda described Bill's brain as chaos

With the docuseries being titled Inside Bill's Brain, Melinda was asked about what she thinks her husband's brain is like. Breaking into a laughter regarding the idea of being in Bill's brain, she jokingly says, "I wouldn't want to be in that brain." Melinda further describes her husband's brain as "chaos" saying, "There's so much complexity in there."

While the series suggested the couple's relationship to be a rather healthy one, things seemed to have gone south for the couple in the eventual years.

