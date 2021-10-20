5 roles we'd love to see Daniel Craig in after bidding farewell to James Bond

As No Time To Die hits theatres this week, it will be the last time that we see Daniel Craig as James Bond and while it's going to be an emotional goodbye, we bet you can't wait to see what the actor has in store for us after this. Craig managed to win our hearts with his absolute spot-on portrayal of the 007 agent over the past 15 years in five films. While the actor has already shown us his talent when it comes to pulling off action, we bet he could pull off some more deadly roles in the future.

After No Time To Die, the actor will be seen in Knives Out 2 as he reprises his role of detective Benoit Blanc in Rian Johnson's upcoming sequel. Apart from this, no other projects starring Craig have been confirmed and hence we took the liberty of making some amazing suggestions. Apart from Bond, there are several other major projects that Craig could do justice to. From a superhero film to being a romantic lead, there's a lot we'd love to see Craig pull off next.

Marvel Superhero

After playing the British spy with such great spirit, Daniel Craig should certainly be cast in a superhero role next. There have been speculations that the actor may be in talks with the studio and that it could be for the role of Wonder Man, a character that first appeared in the comics in 1964. With Craig's action skills and his amazing sarcasm, he seems like a perfect fit for a Marvel role.

Romantic lead

There's nothing more we'd want than to see Daniel Craig star in a breezy romantic comedy as he charms us with his smile and his steely blue eyes. He may have swooned ladies with his James Bond charm but this time, he could play a guy-next-door, possibly even a hopeless romantic in a period film.

Peaky Blinders spin-off

While we know that Peaky Blinders is coming to an end with the sixth season. We think there may be a great idea for a spin-off show set in Small Heath that could have Daniel Craig in lead. The 53-year-old actor seems like a perfect choice to play someone even more badass than Cillian Murphy's Thomas Shelby.

Fantastic Beasts franchise

If there's one franchise that could introduce Daniel Craig in a completely surprising role, it could be Fantastic Beasts. With the likes of Eddie Redmayne and Mads Mikkelsen already attached to it, Craig's addition for an interesting role in an upcoming part could be a massively welcome move.

Kill Bill 3

While there's no confirmation that Quentin Tarantino will direct Kill Bill 3, we can't help but imagine a collaboration between Daniel Craig and Tarantino could absolutely leave us stunned.

If you're a Daniel Craig fan, tell us what project you'd like to see the actor in after his James Bond stint. Share your views with us in the comments below.

ALSO READ: Daniel Craig bids adieu to James Bond; Remembers his first day as the British spy