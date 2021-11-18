5 SHOCKING confessions made by Will Smith in his self-titled memoir

Trigger Warning

Will Smith recently released an intimate memoir on his life titled Will and it has given fans an insight into the life of the 53-year-old actor in a way that no one could have anticipated. The actor in the most unguarded manner opens up on his early life, his marriage, his relationship with his kids, and several other things in the memoir. Some of his confessions have certainly left fans surprised and it's worth lauding how well the actor has opened up about his insecurities and other stuff that no celebrity would want to venture as a public persona.

The actor has co-written his autobiography alongside Mark Manson and it mentions several fascinating things about Smith's life that have remained unknown to his fans. From getting candid about his sex life with Jada Pinkett Smith to his beef with late rapper Tupac Shakur, Will Smith digs deep into his life to present a version of himself that has been hidden to the public over the years. Let's take a look at Will Smith's shocking revelations in the book.

Smith had suicidal thoughts as a teenager

Will Smith gets real about his mental health struggle in the new book and particularly reveals his difficult childhood that consisted of his mother walking away from the family after suffering abuse at the hands of his father. The actor confesses in his book that he contemplated suicide when he was 13 following the difficult situation at home.

Will's love confession about Stockard Channing

The actor in a segment of his book, admits to have had developed feelings for Stockard Channing after working with her on the 1993 film Six Degrees of Separation. During the time, Smith was married to his first wife, Sheree Zampino. Smith mentions that after the film's production was completed, he "yearned" to talk to Channing.

Will Smith's insecurity towards Tupac Shakur

The actor in his book reveals how his wife Jada's closeness to Tupac always bothered him. Jada and Tupac grew up together and were extremely close-knit which left Smith insecure. The actor in his memoir writes, "In the beginning of our relationship, my mind was tortured by their connection. He was 'PAC! I was me."

Smith's reaction to Jaden seeking emancipation

Will also makes surprising revelations about his children including that his son Jaden Smith asked to become emancipated when he was a minor, aged 15. Jaden's request came after he was brutally panned following the 2013 film After Earth, which Will described as "an abysmal box office and critical failure." The actor further mentions that his heart "shattered" after hearing Jaden's emancipation request.

Will Smith turned to drugs during Jada split in 2011

Among other surprising confessions, Smith certainly left everyone's jaw wide open after he spoke about turning to tantric sex and drugs after splitting from wife Jada in 2011. As per the book, the actor took the hallucinogenic drug ayahuasca 14 times in a two-year period. He also describes visiting a shaman who was a tantric sex expert.

Are you excited to read Will Smith's memoir? Tell us what you think about these shocking revelations in the comments below.

ALSO READ: Will Smith RECALLS domestic abuse in his new book, calls the traumatizing attack a 'defining moment'

(If you need support or know someone who is struggling, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.)