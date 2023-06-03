5 SHOCKING revelations by Elliot Page: Relationship with Kate Mara to verbal assault from A-Lister and more

Elliot Page is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming memoir titled Pageboy, expected to launch on June 6. The memoir closely focuses on the struggles, and battles faced by the Umbrella Academy star. For the unversed, it was in 2014, Page came out as gay. Later in December 2020, the actor announced his identity as a transgender individual.

Only a few days before the launch of Pageboy, Elliot spoke with People.com and made some shocking revelations. The Juno star opened up about his secret romance with Kate Mara, a verbal assault from a prominent A-lister, and more.

5 Shocking Revelations by Elliot Page:

Elliot Page on his secret relationship with Kate Mara

In their memoir, actor Elliot Page opens up about their first post-heartbreak love interest, Kate Mara. Page reveals that during the time when they were filming X-Men: Days of Future Past in 2014, Mara was involved with Max Minghella, a talented actor. Despite this, Page and Mara developed a romantic connection. Mara, aware of Page's feelings, expressed her own emotions, stating that she had never thought she could love two people simultaneously. Page reflects on this period as a time of exploration and heartbreak following their coming out as gay. Although their relationship with Mara represents a recurring pattern of falling for unavailable individuals, Page cherishes the unique love and bond they share, separate from the intimate experiences detailed in the book. Even to this day, Page and Mara remain close.



The Umbrella Academy star recalls being verbally assaulted by an A-lister

In a chapter titled "Famous A--hole at Party," Page recounts an incident at a Los Angeles birthday party in 2014. The actor, described as an "acquaintance," confronted Page, asserting that being gay was non-existent and that Page was merely afraid of men. The actor went further, proclaiming his intention to engage in sexual acts with Page to "prove" that being gay was not real. Days later, they encountered each other at the gym, where the actor defensively claimed to have no issue with gay individuals. Page chose not to disclose the actor's identity, but made it clear that he would be made aware of the incident through the book. Page shared this experience to shed light on the frequent mistreatment that queer and trans individuals face, both overtly and subtly, in predominantly cisgender and heterosexual environments, particularly in the influential world of Hollywood.



The Juno star once watched Michael Cera sleep on a plane

In his memoir, Elliot Page reflects on a moment during a plane journey to Los Angeles with Cera, as they were heading for auditions for the film Juno. Elliot Page couldn't help but notice how relaxed and at ease Cera appeared while sleeping. It made Page ponder the inner workings of other people's lives and how they effortlessly carried out everyday tasks. He admits to feeling perplexed about the simple routines, like waking up in the morning or going grocery shopping, that seemed elusive to him. Page thought that this state of constant confusion and unease would be his perpetual reality, making him a bothersome individual to those around him. This lack of understanding, combined with the unfortunate hostility towards trans individuals, remains a source of confusion for Page.

Elliot Page was in a 'painful' relationship with a closeted female co-star

Page openly acknowledges that he worked as a "Ryan" in a movie. He reveals that during the filming, they secretly held hands but pretended to be just friends in public. They faced constant scrutiny from the paparazzi, going as far as leaving hotels through separate doors and avoiding any public displays of affection, even at parties. Page admits that some of his closest friends were unaware of their relationship, which lasted a significant period of time. Reflecting on the experience, he realizes that hiding their love was incredibly painful and unsustainable. He emphasizes that such hidden relationships still occur today, even between LGBTQ+ co-stars.

Page reveals his friendships with Catherine Keener, and others saved him

Catherine Keener holds a special place in the heart of the individual. Their connection dates back to the time when they were both involved in the making of the film "An American Crime" during their 19th year. Beyond that project, Catherine played an essential role in their life during the overwhelming Juno awards season in Los Angeles. In an act of unwavering support, she graciously provided them with a place to stay. Their bond grew stronger over time, and Catherine became an integral part of their existence, someone they cannot envision their life without.

During the filming of "Whip It," the individual encountered difficulties, and their co-stars Kristen Wiig and Alia Shawkat proved to be pillars of strength. Kristen, whom they initially met on SNL but developed a deeper connection with during "Whip It," consistently showed up during the challenging moments in their life. This did not come as a surprise, given Kristen's incredible character. Similarly, Alia has been an unwavering presence, always encouraging them to embrace their true self and defy societal pressures. Both Kristen and Alia exemplify sincerity, selflessness, and genuine friendship.

Speaking of Page, on the career front, the actor earned an Oscar nomination for his 2007 film Juno. He has been featured in films like Inception, Whip It and others. His performance in The Umbrella Academy earned him immense praise.

