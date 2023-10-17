5 SHOCKING revelations by Jada Pinkett Smith: From infamous Oscars slap incident to Will Smith and her separation for years

Jada Pinkett is a dynamic actress and host. She has never feared speaking the truth and saying what she thought was the correct thing. Smith has been recently busy with the memoir Worthy, which was released today. The actress has given a handful of interviews and talked about her journey through life. As she shared her experiences and some happy and sad moments, she also made quite a stir. Today we are looking back at everything surprising that Jada Pinkett Smith has revealed in her memoir. Take a look at five key moments or revelations made by the Matrix Resurrection actress.

Here are five shocking revelations that Jada Pinkett Smith made:

1. Jada Pinkett Smith was surprised to hear Will Smith call her wife at the Oscars

As per Fox News, the couple chose to separate in every way except legally towards the end of 2016. While their two children were informed of their intentions, the announcement remained confidential until today. But Jada was astonished for another reason: Will Smith hadn't called her his wife in a long time. Will Smith called her wife during the infamous Oscar moment.

She said in an NBC News primetime special promoting her new memoir, "First and foremost, I'm stunned, because I'm not there. We haven't called each other husband and wife in a long time. I'm thinking, 'What's going on right now?' ' Will you refrain from mentioning my wife's name?' I'm scared about Will since I don't know what's going on."

2. Jada Pinkett Smith thought the infamous Chris Rock Oscar moment was a skit

As per Fox News, when Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars, Pinkett Smith, like everyone else, expressed confusion. She thought, “The entire confrontation appeared fake.” Smith punched Rock onstage after the comedian mocked Pinkett Smith's shorn head. Pinkett Smith suffers from alopecia, a condition that causes hair loss. That night, Smith won the award for best actor.

Pinkett Smith said, "Everyone has their assumptions, and rightly so. There has been a lot of misinformation and false narratives out there. Some I must accept responsibility for. However, there are numerous misunderstandings. But at the moment, it was about focusing on what was required in my world's inner sanctuary. It wasn't about what other people thought."

3. Jada Pinkett Smith revealed that she did not cheat on Will Smith

As per Fox News, Jada Pinkett Smith claims she does not consider her entanglement with August Alsina to be an affair because "I associate affairs with cheating." She and Smith had already split up.

She said, "He was not afraid to express how he was suffering from depression, unresolved grief, and, later, health issues. I wanted to help, and since we'd both suffered enormous losses, we met there. This is how a relationship developed, which later, and unexpectedly, turned passionate." Pinkett Smith stated that she expected the hostility after discussing their connection on Red Table Talk.

4. Jada Pinkett Smith revealed Chris Rock had once asked her out

As reported by Fox News, prior to the Oscar slap, Pinkett Smith said Chris Rock asked her out on a date while she and Smith were rumored to be separating. “Once he found out I wasn't divorced, we laughed, and he apologized profusely, and life went on.” Today, Pinkett Smith is absolutely open to the trio reconciling.

She said, "Listen, I'm always up for healing. That's what life is all about. And I believe there has been a great deal of misunderstanding in that area. And life is brief. It's one of those things that I really hope is resolved so that the three of us can move on in peace."

5. Jada Pinkett revealed Tupac Shakur had alopecia

Jada Pinkett Smith, who has been outspoken about her alopecia, alleges that her late friend Tupac Shakur suffered from the disease. According to Smith's People cover story this week, the renowned rapper also suffered from alopecia, an autoimmune illness that causes irregular hair loss. "I don't think Tupac ever talked about the alopecia he suffered from," she says of the discovery.

She claims that Shakur, who was slain in 1996, concealed the details of his alopecia because of historical social pressures: "He started losing his hair after he was in Northern California with the officers who beat him up. And his alopecia patterns were significantly more severe than mine. I don't think Pac ever mentioned his alopecia, but he also looked great with a bald head. But that was back when you just didn't talk about it, and it was a period when you didn't; he just wouldn't talk about it."

Meanwhile, Jada Pinkett Smith was most recently seen in the 2021 film The Matrix Resurrections.

