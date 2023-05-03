5 shocking Revelations: Meghan Markle's estranged family made in an interview

Meghan Markle and her estranged family, including her father, Thomas Markle, half-sister Samantha, and half-brother Thomas Jr, are not on good terms, and it’s old news. The former Suits actor’s estranged family reunited for a tell-all interview to make a few shocking claims about the Duchess of Sussex right before the coronation of King Charles III. They revealed how she has been lying about them continuously. Meghan’s father, Thomas, half-sister Samantha, and half-brother Thomas Jr. sat down for an interview with Australian news outlet 7News Spotlight. The interview aired on April 30, and it was the family’s attempt to share their side of the story with the audience.

Meghan Markle has cut ties with her father

Meghan Markle and her father had a falling out in 2018, and the two have not spoken ever since. Things remained the same when he suffered a heart attack in 2022. In an interview, Thomas spoke about Meghan not talking to him and said, "If she doesn't turn up for a stroke, if that doesn't move her, what would?"

He further pleaded with Meghan to reconcile things between them. Markle said, "It's a huge disappointment, and it's sad every day. Let's go somewhere and talk. And then I'd say, ‘What’s wrong? How can I fix this?'" Meghan’s father even mentioned how he is "open to any kind of conversation" and would love to meet his grandson, whom he never had a chance to meet.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are ‘Toxic’

Samantha Markle, who is Meghan’s half-sister, claimed that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s relationship is “toxic.” She said that they are "very unhealthy for each other. It's a toxic relationship."

Meghan and Harry got to know each other through a mutual friend and first met on a blind date in 2016. In November 2017, it was announced that they were engaged. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding ceremony took place in May 2018. They share two children; Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

Meghan grew up with her half-sister and half-brother

In the famous interview with Oprah Winfrey and in their docuseries Harry and Meghan on Netflix, Meghan claimed that she grew up as an only child. "I grew up as an only child, which everyone who grew up around me knows. I wished I had siblings. I would've loved to have had siblings. That's why I'm so excited to be pregnant so that Archie has someone," she told Oprah in her 2021 interview. Both her half-siblings, Samantha and Thomas Jr. claim that they were around when Meghan was growing up. Thomas Jr. was asked if he was disappointed with what Meghan said and he replied saying, "No, I just made a little mark on my board and said, ‘Oh there’s another lie.'"

Samantha claims that Meghan Markle lied to the Royal family

Samantha has claimed that Meghan was not honest about her family to the royal family when they first met. She said, "What she told the royal family, what she told Harry, wouldn't have jived, wouldn't have been consistent with the truth." Samantha also added that the reason behind Meghan’s dishonesty was that she did not think her family was good enough.

She explained, "It doesn't seem like she felt that she was good enough. That seemingly in her mind she had to inflate who she was to garner false admiration and to be accepted by the royals instead of saying, ‘Look, I’ve worked very hard. My family was upper middle class. He put me through the best schools. He did the best he could. He loved me. He sacrificed and for that I'm grateful.' Instead, what she did was engage in self-glorification and leave everybody else out of the equation as if she existed in a vacuum.In my opinion, she would still be a waitress if it wasn't for Dad. "

Thomas Markle leaked the letter Meghan wrote

Thomas Marke revealed that Queen Elizabeth encouraged Meghan to write a letter to him after their falling out. He claimed, "The queen never read this letter because it was a horrible letter. Very insulting and cruel." Thomas also admitted that he released a part of the letter to the Daily Mail as an attempt to tell his side of the story. He confessed, "I thought I have to get my side into this too. And I put out a little part of it. The other things in that letter are so hateful and so cruel that I wouldn't put it out, and that's more protecting her than myself."

Thomas also said that he would not do another interview if the Duchess of Sussex reunited with her estranged family. In contrast, Samantha Markle does not see the possibility of a family reunion.

"I don't think she would do it without a motive. I don't think she's capable of empathy, remorse, or shame. I don't think she could feel enough to apologize,"Samantha said.

