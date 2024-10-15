5 Social Media Lessons To Take From Kim Kardashian's Personal Instagram Feed

No one does it better than Kim Kardashian when it comes to elevating popularity via social media. The business mogul was already famous before social media was heavily used. She utilized the power of online platforms and took her fame global with the right strategies.

The reality TV star surely knows how to be the center of attention online and earn from the controversies. Kim has utilized online platforms, especially Instagram to market herself and her various business ventures along with her infamous reality show, The Kardashians.

If you are also one of those who is looking for tips to boost your Instagram feed, we’ve got you! Here are 5 social media lessons that everyone needs to learn from Kim Kardashian.

1. Plan which content goes where

Today, there are a plethora of platforms that have millions of users. One can utilize different platforms in different ways. For example, X (previously known as Twitter) can be used to give out statements, Snapchat can be used to let the audience have a peek into your life and Instagram can be used to promote businesses. However, occasionally sharing something different than that also entertains your fans. Incorporating this helps a lot as long as the equilibrium between them is maintained.

This is how different types of fanbases can be created on different apps. It also assists in structuring and planning content. Kim Kardashian's social media feeds are a prime example of that.

2. Spice up your feed

When it is mentioned about spicing up your feeds, it has mostly to do with the above point, which is sharing something else on the feed rather than the usual stuff from time to time. For example, if you are planning to use Instagram to promote your business, give a little glimpse of your life once in a while as well.

The reality TV star advertises her brands and collaborates on the aforementioned platform and also shares pictures and videos of herself and her family. This is how the audience is not bored because they get to see candid moments of her sisters and children.

3. Always be on your toes regarding the timing

Kim has been the queen of controversies since the beginning of her career. Most of the controversies or other type of major news usually breaks when her reality show is airing or is slated to air or she is about to launch something new in her business ventures.

Since many trends dominate social media platforms from time to time, you can also take help from those and creatively ideate and market yourself or your brand online. For this, hopping on trends on time is very important.

4. Relate with the audience

On social media, being relatable online helps a lot in connecting with the followers and making them feel that you are also one of them. Since Kim is notorious for sharing updates about her personal life online, this has helped her social media game immensely.

For example, she has been real about being a mom, and how chaotic it can get with kids via sharing about it online occasionally. It has seemingly helped her relate with other mothers as well. This strategy assists in knowing your audience well.

5. Being lazy can further your goal of elevating your feeds

Being an influencer of any niche requires one to be ready to capture moments, may that be about anything. Kim has been regular at that because she surely knows that her audience regularly wants updates about her and her businesses.

So being on toes with timing and being regular with that goes hand in hand. If this is followed, it will surely help out in sparking the interest of people who come across your profile and stay connected with it.

