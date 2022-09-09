5 things to know about Kenan Thompson, the 74th Primetime Emmy Award host
American actor-comedian Kenan Thompson is all set to host the upcoming 74th Emmy Awards; Here are 5 things to know about him
The American actor and comedian, Kenan Thompson has been officially chosen to host the upcoming Primetime Emmy event. The uber-popular Saturday Night Live star will be the anchor of the upcoming 74th Primetime Emmy Awards, which is scheduled for September 12, 2022. After the Academy Awards Chris Rock-Will Smith fiasco, the comedian said that he is expecting to deliver a conflict-free ceremony.
So, ahead of the event, we are counting down some of the important facts that you should know about Kenan Thompson. Read on to find out more about the SNL star.
Kenan Thompson: 5 Things you should know about the SNL star
1) Early childhood and his passion for acting
Kenan Thompson was born to Fletcher and Elizabeth Ann Thompson on May 10, 1978. After his birth, Thompson's parents moved to Atlanta, Georgia. Although Thompson was enrolled in acting classes from an early age, his early years and teenage phase passed by looking at his mother working extremely hard to feed him and his two siblings, an older brother and a younger sister.
Kenan's first role was in a church production of The Wiz where he played the dialogue-less character of Toto. Then throughout his entire teenage period, he continued to act in various school plays before appearing as an entertainment reporter for CNN's "Real News for Kids."
2) Kenan Thompson has done more than 1500 sketches on SNL
Kenan Thompson joined the cast of the uber-popular show, Saturday Night Live, back in 2003. Following his joining, he has been doing various sketches for the show, appearing as different characters. The comedian surpassed the milestone of 1,500 SNL sketches earlier this year. Moreover, working for the show for more than 19 years now, Thompson has broken all previous records of SNL. He was also the first cast member of SNL who was born after the show's premiere in 1975. You can check out the best of Kenan Thompson on Saturday Night Live in the video attached right below.
3) Kenan Thompson refused to play a black woman on SNL
Back in 2013, a controversy arose when Kenan Thompson publicly addressed his reluctance to play a black woman on Saturday Night Live and demanded that the show's producers hire more female comedians of color. Although the comedian received some backlash for underrating other female comedians on SNL at the time, his opinion on demanding representation of women of color garnered support from all over the world.
4) Kenan Thompson was supposed to host the 2020 White House Correspondents' Dinner
The White House Correspondents' Dinner is one of the most high-profile public activities that is covered by the media. The event is organized by the White House Correspondents' Association (WHCA) and is attended by the President of the United States.
Back in 2020, after becoming the spokesperson for Universal Parks and Resorts' "Let Yourself Woah" campaign, Kenan was all ready to host the 2020 White House Correspondents' Dinner. However, due to the peak time of the Coronavirus-led pandemic, the event was canceled.
5) Personal life of Kenan Thompson
Coming to the personal life of Kenan Thompson, the American comedian married model Christina Evangeline back in November 2011. They had two daughters in 2014 and 2018, respectively. Earlier this year, Thompson and Evangeline announced that they have been separated for over a year. Although both individuals were continuing to co-parent their daughters, in June this year, it was announced that Kenan Thompson filed for a divorce.
So, these are some of the lesser-known facts about the American actor-comedian Kenan Thompson who is to host the upcoming Primetime Emmy Awards. You can catch the function live on September 12 at 5 PM PT. It will be live-streamed on Peacock for the first time.
