5 things to know about Kenan Thompson, the 74th Primetime Emmy Award host

The American actor and comedian, Kenan Thompson has been officially chosen to host the upcoming Primetime Emmy event. The uber-popular Saturday Night Live star will be the anchor of the upcoming 74th Primetime Emmy Awards, which is scheduled for September 12, 2022. After the Academy Awards Chris Rock-Will Smith fiasco, the comedian said that he is expecting to deliver a conflict-free ceremony. So, ahead of the event, we are counting down some of the important facts that you should know about Kenan Thompson. Read on to find out more about the SNL star.

Kenan Thompson: 5 Things you should know about the SNL star 1) Early childhood and his passion for acting Kenan Thompson was born to Fletcher and Elizabeth Ann Thompson on May 10, 1978. After his birth, Thompson's parents moved to Atlanta, Georgia. Although Thompson was enrolled in acting classes from an early age, his early years and teenage phase passed by looking at his mother working extremely hard to feed him and his two siblings, an older brother and a younger sister. Kenan's first role was in a church production of The Wiz where he played the dialogue-less character of Toto. Then throughout his entire teenage period, he continued to act in various school plays before appearing as an entertainment reporter for CNN's "Real News for Kids." 2) Kenan Thompson has done more than 1500 sketches on SNL Kenan Thompson joined the cast of the uber-popular show, Saturday Night Live, back in 2003. Following his joining, he has been doing various sketches for the show, appearing as different characters. The comedian surpassed the milestone of 1,500 SNL sketches earlier this year. Moreover, working for the show for more than 19 years now, Thompson has broken all previous records of SNL. He was also the first cast member of SNL who was born after the show's premiere in 1975. You can check out the best of Kenan Thompson on Saturday Night Live in the video attached right below.