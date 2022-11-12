5 things you need to know about Batman voice actor Kevin Conroy who passed away due to cancer

Kevin Conroy, the senior American actor who is best known as the voice of Bruce Wayne in the iconic Batman animated series, passed away. The 66-year-old reportedly breathed his last on November 10, Thursday, after a short battle with cancer. Kevin Conroy's demise was first confirmed by Diane Pershing, who had collaborated with the senior actor for Batman: The Animated Series, as the voice behind Poison Ivy. Later, the Batman voice actor's demise was also officially confirmed by Warner Bros. Animation. The makers of Batman series took to their official Instagram handle and paid tribute to Kevin Conroy with a post that reads: "Warner Bros. Animation is saddened by the loss of our dear friend Kevin Conroy. His iconic portrayal of Batman will forever stand among the greatest portrayals of the Dark Knight in any medium. We send our warmest thoughts to his loved ones and join fans around the world in honoring his legacy." The iconic artist is survived by his spouse Vaughn C Williams.

Here are the 5 things you need to know about Kevin Conroy, the voice of Batman 1. Kevin Conroy voiced 4 different characters in Batman animated series Yes, you read it right. Kevin Conroy lent his voice to 4 different characters in the Batman animated series, including Batman, Bruce Wayne, Bruce Wayne's father Thomas Alan Wayne, and the evil Batman. He achieved this rare foot in one episode of the Batman series, which was titled 'Perchance to Dream,' which was originally aired in 1992. 2. The longest-serving voice actor of the Batman series Kevin Conroy became a household name with his excellent voice acting for Bruce Wayne and Batman in the Batman animated series. He became the longest-serving voice actor of the Warner Bros. animated series, by providing his voice for eight series, including Batman: The Animated Series, Superman, The New Batman Adventures, Batman Beyond, Static Shock, The Zeta Project, Justice League, and Tales of Metropolis. 3. The theatre, television, and film careers Kevin Conroy decided to try a hand at acting in 1980, and eventually bagged a supporting role in Another World, a soap opera. He later joined a theatre group in San Diego, California, where he performed in many well-known plays including Hamlet. Later, he rejoined television in 1985 and became a part of many famous television movies and series of that time.