5 times Dwayne Johnson gave us Dad Goals with his ADORABLE antics for daughters Jasmine and Tiana

Dwayne Johnson has time and again shown, he's one of the sweetest celebrity dads out there and these posts are proof.

Dwayne Johnson aka The Rock is easily one of the coolest celebrity dads. Take one look at his social media profile and you will see some of his most adorable family moments with daughters Jasmine and Tiana. The actor is known to be a doting dad and is often seen spending quality time with them. From braiding their hair to planning surprises for their birthday, Johnson sure knows how to make his little ones smile.

Recently, for his daughter Tiana's birthday, the Black Adam star even managed to get Aquaman aka Jason Momoa on a video call to wish her. Johnson seems like that dad who will surely go out of his way to make his girls feel special and we bet fans completely appreciate this quality of The Rock.

Be it attending his girls' little tea parties to making sure they feel special by telling them they are awesome, Dwayne Johnson sets a great example of being the perfect father. Let's take a look at his cutest moments with daughters Tiana and Jasmine.

Dwayne Johnson teaching his Lil one to be 'awesome'

In an absolutely heart-melting post, Dwayne Johnson had celebrated Women's Day by asking his daughter to Tiana to call herself an 'awesome', 'smart' girl, who can do anything. We can't appreciate Johnson enough for sharing an empowering message with his girls from such a young age. Can all dads be as cool as him? Check out the video HERE.

When Johnson played tea party with his daughter

In 2019, Johnson shared a cute picture of himself seated at a kiddie table, enjoying a tea party with his daughter Jasmine. In the picture, The Rock was seen squeezed into a tiny chair at Jasmine's pink play table while pretend-sipping from a tiny cup. The picture oozes warmth and shows how Johnson never shies away from spending fun time with his daughters and is up for all their fun games.

The father who summoned Aquaman

Can it get any cooler than this? Dwayne Johnson gave his daughter, who is a big fan of Aquaman, a massive birthday surprise by playing her a message from actor Jason Momoa who essays Aquaman in DC films. The reaction of his daughter Tiana on seeing Momoa's birthday message for her showed how incredibly happy she was. This certainly sends Dwayne Johnson in Best Dad hall of fame.

When Johnson helped detangle his daughter's hair

The actor had a hilarious caption as he shared a picture of himself detangling his two-year-old daughter's hair. Johnson wrote, "I may be bald but I know a thing or two about hair. Mainly because I wish I had it." He even referred to himself as "Mr. Gold hands' after he successfully got his daughter's tangles out.

When Johnson got on board for Barbie time

Not long ago, the actor had shared a post showing his daughter playing with her Barbie and invited her dad to join her for the same. Turns out, while Johnson was left holding onto the Barbie, baby Tia was enjoying some other games. Sharing the scenario, The Rock wrote, "Post Christmas, “Daddy come play Barbie with me” which in reality means..Daddy holds this Barbie for a solid 45min straight while baby Tia does whatever she wants and completely ignores Barbie the whole time ."

We bet after seeing this, you'll agree to what a cool dad Dwayne Johnson is. All other dads, please take notes!

ALSO READ: Dwayne Johnson REACTS to poll about him running for president: It’d be my honor to serve you, the people

Interesting things to know about Dwayne Johnson What DC superhero is Dwayne Johnson all set to play? Dwayne Johnson will be playing Black Adam Who is Dwayne Johnson married to? Dwayne Johnson married Lauren Hashian in 2019 How many children does Dwayne Johnson have? Dwyane Johnson has three daughters, Simone Alexandra Johnson, Jasmine Johnson, Tiana Gia Johnson

Credits :Instagram Dwayne Johnson

Share your comment ×