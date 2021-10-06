5 times Gigi Hadid dazzled us with glowing selfies since becoming a mom to baby Khai

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik welcomed their baby daughter Khai almost a year ago and over that year, we have seen the model turn into a wonderful new mom. While Gigi may not be ready to reveal the face of her little on social media, the model never shies away from giving us a peek at how she's spending her time with her baby daughter. The model is also a regular at sharing selfies and we love how she dazzles in every photo from the sunkissed snaps to her just a regular day click.

As a new mom, Hadid has a splendid glow on her face and it's visible that it's from mere happiness. Gigi is known to often spend time with her family and also at her Pennsylvania ranch where she has clicked some amazing photos of not just herself but also her daughter Khai. If there's one thing about Gigi that we definitely appreciate, it's her ability to spread warmth through her amazing photos and these selfies are all about that.

Gigi's pool selfie

There's nothing better than to have some quiet time or switch off by taking a dip in the pool and it looks like Gigi was doing just that when she shared this stunning selfie. The model dropped this photo as a part of her August photo dump and it was beyond cool.

Acing the mirror selfie

There's nothing wrong about taking a break mid-workout to click that perfect selfie. If only, we all could look as great as Hadid after a sweat sesh. This selfie of the model sporting athleisure is one of our favourites.

The perfect sunkissed selfie

Gigi Hadid recently showed how her red hair in a gorgeous sunkissed selfie and fans truly could not have asked for more. The selfie not only was perfectly lit and highlighted her hair colour, but the cityscape background also made it even more amazing than it already was.

Stunning summer vibes

Gigi Hadid dropped one of her best ever photos while celebrating summer as she wrote, "inhale summer" in this beautiful snap. This photo of Gigi soaking in the sun has our heart.

Gigi and Khai's adorable mother-daughter selfie

In one of the earliest photos of Khai, shared by Gigi, the model was seen clutching onto her daughter amid a beautiful backdrop of cherry blossoms as the mother-daughter duo enjoyed a stroll in Spring.

Which one of these amazing Gigi Hadid snaps is your favourite? Share your picks with us in the comments below.

ALSO READ: Bella Hadid lauds Gigi Hadid as ‘the greatest mother’ to baby Khai; Dua Lipa drops an epic comment