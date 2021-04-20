5 times Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin had the SWEETEST things to say about each other

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin know how to appreciate one another and these adorable quotes are proof of that.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin may just be one of the cutest celebrity couples who seem to have it all when it comes to managing a perfect relationship. The duo ever since their marriage in 2019 have on several occasions made some amazingly candid revelations about their relationship and marriage. The couple sure knows how to give everyone relationship goals and are often seen showering praises on their significant other.

Referred to as Jailey by their fans, Justin and Hailey are favourite when it comes to celebrity couples mainly because the duo share not only a goofy but also a mature relationship. One of the strongest things about their relationship seems to be how supportive they are of one another. Justin has mentioned several times in his previous interactions what Hailey's support means to him and how she has helped him become a better person. The duo is known to have said some of the sweetest things about each other, let's take a look at their adorable quotes.

Justin on Hailey being the one

For 2019's Vogue issue, Justin opened up about realizing how much he loves Hailey and said, "When I saw her last June, I just forgot how much I loved her and how much I missed her and how much of a positive impact she made on my life. I was like, Holy cow, this is what I’ve been looking for.”

Hailey being proud of Justin

In April 2019, Hailey wrote an adorable post on Instagram as she spoke about being extremely proud of Justin and called him an incredible man. She wrote, "My love you are an incredible man, you make me a better human being, you make me happier than I’ve ever been. Insanely proud of who you are and who you’re becoming.. I love you more every single day."

When Hailey spoke about growing old together

Hailey Baldwin in her interview with Vogue mentioned how their relationship was going to change over the years but revealed that she was happy about them committing for a 'forever' together. She said, "We’re going to change a lot. But we’re committed to growing together and supporting each other in those changes. That’s how I look at it. At the end of the day, too, he’s my best friend. I never get sick of him.”

Justin Bieber on being married to Hailey

When it comes to defining how great it is being in a fully committed and happy relationship, no one can put it as better as Justin who said, "Being able to spend my life with someone and know that there's always that person to go back to... and that I get to share every moment with and that I get to share my life within moments, it just makes it so much more rewarding", in his YouTube documentary, Seasons.

Justin's heartwarming post on wifey-love

Justin sure knows how to make Hailey feel loved and doesn't hesitate to appreciate her. In one of his Instagram posts, Justin had the sweetest thing to say about his wife as he wrote, "These are the moments I live for.. alone time with you refreshes my soul. You are so out of my league and I’m okay with that! You are mine and I am yours."

Here are interesting deets about Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin's relationship When did Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin get married? 2018 When did Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin meet for the first time? 2009 Who introduced Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin? Stephen Baldwin (Hailey's father) When did Hailey and Justin begin dating? December 2015

