5 times Meghan Markle addressed social media hate & negativity imposed on her

As philanthropists and campaigners, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have no match! They have time and again proved that online spaces can be utilized efficiently to stand for important causes if we really want to make positive changes around the world. Using their voice and influence, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have led on to undertake work on empowerment, mental health and the environment.

The Duchess of Sussex, especially, has addressed issues related to mental health, wellbeing, and social media trolling. Along with Prince Harry, Meghan had supported the global boycott of Facebook advertising, related to racism. With the help of the Stop Hate for Profit campaign, the Sussexes took a stand against the social media platform, urging others to do so as well.

But, what about the online hate that Markle is exposed to on a daily basis? Did the Duchess ever address the plight she has to bear being a top-tier celebrity whose every move is well-recorded and discussed at great length? Yes, she did. There are a lot of times that Meghan, along with Harry, responded to social media callousness and negativity, and we discuss some of their most powerful responses. Take a look:

‘If you listen to what I actually say, it’s not controversial’

Meghan Markle had weighed in on her decision to quit social media during her interview with Fortune’s Ellen McGirt. For the unversed, the Duchess had her personal social media account before getting married to Prince Harry, and another with her husband as a part of the royal family during her stay in the United Kingdom. However, Markle stated that she doesn’t use social media for her “own self-preservation.”

"If you look back at anything I’ve said, what ends up being inflammatory is people’s interpretation of it," the Duchess said at Fortune’s Most Powerful Women Summit. "But if you listen to what I actually say, it’s not controversial,” she added.

‘In 2019, I was the most trolled person in the entire world’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s guest appearance on Teenage Therapy commemorating World Mental Health Day had the Duchess open up about the insurmountable online hate she has had to deal with. “I’m told that in 2019 I was the most trolled person in the entire world — male or female,” she reflected. “Now for eight months of that, I wasn’t even visible. I was on maternity leave or with the baby, but what was able to be just manufactured and churned out, it’s almost unsurvivable. I don’t care if you are 15 or 25, if people are saying things about you that aren’t true, what that does to your mental and emotional health is damaging,” Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex said.

‘Don’t be part of the problem’

Meghan Markle had particularly urged women to stand up against online negativity. During her appearance as a part of the Fortune Most Powerful Women Next Gen Summit, the Duchess of Sussex encouraged women to be a ‘part of the solution’ and utilize their voice to address social media hate and refrain from engaging in unnecessary negativity. "You can't take for granted the ability you have as a woman to be able to be heard and now with the platform that people have on social media, to actually have that voice heard for a larger audience is a huge responsibility," Meghan said.

She also urged the public to “share something from the right side of the issue so that’s what goes viral” instead of hate sharing.

‘What’s happening to all of us online is affecting us deeply offline’

During Time100 Talks, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle opened up on hate and abuse via social media platforms and how to strive towards creating safer online communities. While the Duke of Sussex termed the practice of online hate as “a global crisis of hate, a global crisis of misinformation and a global health crisis,” the Duchess noted that the deal of hate and abuse is a “human problem.” "This isn’t just a tech problem. This isn’t solely mental health or emotional wellbeing problem...This is a human problem. And what’s happening to all of us online is affecting us deeply offline,” she commented.

‘You’re taking two steps forward, and five steps backward’

During the same appearance in Time100 Talks, the Duchess also reflected on how online communities could work towards achieving positive goals without trying to push one another down. "Both of us realized that we can continue to champion these things that we’re passionate about. We can continue to do this work to try to effect change and help the people who need it most or the communities or environments that need it most,” Meghan began. "But it’s almost like you’re taking two steps forward and five steps backward if you can’t get to the root cause of the problem...Which at this point right now we see in a large way as a lot of what’s happening in the tech space,” she added.

(Social media hate and trolling are important issues. If you or anyone you know has been subjected to the same, please reach out for help in and around your area)

